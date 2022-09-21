I encounter the Torah portion Nitzavim twice at this season: once this week in the Torah reading cycle and then again on Yom Kippur day when we chant an alternative group of verses from Deuteronomy 29:9 –14 and 30:11-20. When I chant the haunting High Holy day trop melody for Atem nitzavim ha-yom kulchem… “You stand this day, all of you, before God…” (Deut. 29:9-10) and look out at the full sanctuary, it is very powerful, for it seems as though, indeed, the elders, officials, children, spouses, visitors and equivalent of woodchoppers and water carriers are present, listening, taking in the message of inclusivity, feeling themselves a part of the larger community, inheritors of the covenant of our ancestors. And when I get to the passage Ki ha-mitzvah ha-zot.. “Surely, this Instruction which I enjoin upon you this day is not too baffling for you, nor is it beyond reach. It is not in the heavens… Neither is it beyond the sea… No, the word/thought/thing/action is very close to you, in your mouth and in your heart, to do and observe it!” (Deut. 30: 11-14), the words and melody stir me to emphasize Karov me’od elecha – “VERY CLOSE to you.”
In my mind, the group of Israelites listening to Moses as he exhorts them to follow the path of righteousness when they enter the Promised Land merges with the congregation present today. The promise was made for the generation in the desert and also for “those that are not here today” — those generations yet to come, including us.
While we can spend our lives studying the Torah and sacred texts, we will never finish plumbing the depths of the layers of commentary and mystical messages contained in the written volumes and oral insights of our teachers. This simple verse encourages each of us at any level of learning to take it upon ourselves to recognize that yes, we can act now and not wait for explanations to be brought back from far away in the heavens or across the sea! Right now, we can contribute to tikkun olam, repairing and healing the world. We can stand up straight, with pride and dignity and give full attention, as the strong verb Nitzavim indicates and resolve to give tzedakah, act with more compassion, observe Shabbat and the festivals to a greater degree and put into practice the teachings as we understand them at this moment in our current stage of development and observance.
This image of standing together in unity and reaffirming the earlier covenant at Sinai brings to mind a comment attributed to the first Chabad Rebbe Shneur Zalman: Just as a husband and wife need to reaffirm their commitment to each other when the early days of romantic attraction have given way to the day-to-day struggle to overcome accumulated disappointments, so too God and the people of Israel need to reaffirm the covenant at this later date (footnote in the Etz Hayim Torah and Commentary). At the moving ceremony of a renewal of vows of a husband and wife who have been married 25 or 50 years, there is this sense of reminding the couple — and making those vows vibrantly current for their children and grandchildren — of the beauty, strength and commitment of those vows when they were first said at their wedding so many years before.
So, it is with us, as we stand again, gathered to hear the words of our ancient covenant renewed. May we all allow our thought, speech and actions to flow from the covenant and teachings received by our ancestors and renewed by us in each generation. May we be written in the Book of Living Fully in this New Year 5783. JN
Rabbi Alicia Magal is the spiritual leader of the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley.