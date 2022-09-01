A friend recently posted a picture on Instagram with a caption saying, “The grass is greener where you water it.” The aphorism “the grass is always greener on the other side” is so common that we may not even register it, but it is actually insightful; we are prone to making comparisons, and it often easier to focus on what we feel we lack than what we perceive ourselves to have. Our infinite desires will always surpass our finite possessions. “Water the grass you stand on,” this meme instructed. Cease the idle wishing or complaining, and instead take action to focus on ourselves.
Our Torah portion this week, Shoftim, is an incredibly rich, with many foci. Among many rules about war and engaging in battle, we find a list of individuals (read: Israelite men) who were exempted from battle. These are: one who has just built a home, recently planted a vineyard, or has recently been engaged or married. The sages of the Mishna (Sotah 8:2) elucidate further these exemptions: one who recently planted a group of at least five fruit-bearing trees, as well as every man within his first year of marriage (also referenced in Deuteronomy 24:5 with the reason given: “to give happiness to the woman he has married”).
Our Torah portion reminds us which “grass” to focus on. To nourish a new marriage, to tend a new vineyard to see it to harvest, to settle into and dedicate a new home — these take care and time and focus on one’s own life, relationships, endeavors and surroundings. Going to battle in the ancient days of our people was compulsory for all able-bodied men of military age and was viewed as an essential part of masculinity and communal action. Therefore to exempt someone from battle, there had to be a reason of vast importance. Torah is teaching us: nourishing ourselves is essential. And nourishing these fledgling endeavors is not just important for an individual but for the community as well. A vineyard or orchard can feed the hungry; a home can provide shelter for those in need as well as family and guests; a marriage can lead to new life and children who can themselves grow up and contribute to society. Watering your own grass is not selfish; rather it is also good for those who are touched by your life, those who you encounter and those with whom you create community.
We are now within the month of Elul, which leads us to Rosh Hashanah. During this period of reflection and introspection, we consider our lives: who we are, who we want to be, the ways we have missed the mark, and the path we can take to become our better selves. Our Torah portion reminds us that an equally important spiritual task is to nourish the soul. This Elul, we must also consider whether we are tending to our own needs, whether we caring for ourselves and our relationships, our bodies and our homes. We must remind ourselves of our true dreams and goals. We cannot simply look over at the fence and wish we could be better, or more like those we admire. Rather, we need to water the grass in our own yard before we can see the lush and vibrant results of our efforts.
Watering your own grass is not selfish; it is an important physical and spiritual endeavor. It is the basis of being able to nourish and support others, and as we turn our hearts toward the High Holy Days, there is no time like the present. JN
Rabbi Emily E. Segal is the senior rabbi of Temple Chai in Phoenix and is the national Co-President of the Women’s Rabbinic Network.