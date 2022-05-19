One of the most famous questions ever asked by the ancient rabbis concerns the first lines of our parshah.
The Lord spoke to Moses on Mount Sinai, “Speak to the Israelite people and say to them: When you enter the land that I assign to you, the land shall observe a Sabbath of the Lord.” The text goes on to describe the idea of Shmitta, the land Sabbath that occurs every seventh year.
The rabbis of the midrash ask: Mah inyan shmitta etzel har sinai? What does Shmitta (the land Sabbath) have to do with Mount Sinai? Why is Sinai specifically mentioned in connection with the mitzvah of Shmitta, when we know that all the mitzvot — including Shmitta — were given at Sinai?
Rabbi David Seidenberg of the Jewish environmental agency, Hazon, offers the following answer: the whole purpose of the Sinai covenant is to create a society that lives by an ethic embodied in Shmitta. Where Shmitta is observed, human beings will learn to respect the Earth by remembering that none of us owns it. “For the land is mine,” God declares, “and you are strangers and settlers with me.” (Lev. 25:23)
Shmitta teaches us the humility to acknowledge that we are not allowed to simply do whatever we like with God’s creation. The philosophy behind Shmitta indeed embodies one of the essential messages of Sinai.
The lesson in humility is broader than just the mitzvah of Shmitta. Shabbat, Shmitta, the Jubilee year, each one is a form of Sabbath, and each one teaches that our rights to land, to money, to our workers, are limited, because there is really only one Owner in this world, and it’s not us.
At best, we are borrowers from God, and so we should behave with the appropriate humility toward the resources of God’s creation.
Shabbat, whether in the form of the seventh day, the seventh year, or the 50th year, each of these types of Sabbaths is also a great equalizer. The differences between rich and poor soften on Shabbat. Whether you have cars or you don’t, whether you have computers of you don’t, on a traditionally observed Shabbat, you don’t touch any of it. The differences between those who have and those who don’t lessen, because on Shabbat, we all behave as if what we have doesn’t belong to us.
And during the Shmitta year, it’s as if no person has more land than any other, because no one touches the land. And the Jubilee year when debts are cancelled and land is returned, we have another kind of equalizing.
What these various forms of Shabbat remind us is that in the eyes of God, those differences between rich and poor, owners and others — those differences make no difference. In God’s eyes, those differences are illusory. Each of us is equal to an entire world and, therefore, infinitely valuable, according to the Mishna in Sanhedrin. And because infinity equals infinity, each human being is equal to all other human beings.
The various Sabbath laws at the beginning of our parshah encompass much of what Sinai is trying to teach us: humility toward God’s world, humility toward God’s children and the equality of all people in God’s eyes.
The Shmitta ethic teaches us to live our lives, not with a sense of entitlement but rather, with a sense of gratitude for all that we receive from God. It teaches us humility in the knowledge that all human beings are our equals: each and every human being, images of God, all. JN
Rabbi Elana Kanter is director of the Women’s Leadership Institute and co-rabbi of The New Shul.