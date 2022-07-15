Dear Friends,
This Shabbat we will read about Balak, King of Moab, who hired Balaam, a “for-profit prophet”, who for a hefty price was willing to curse the Israelites even though he knew that they were God’s Chosen People. God warned Balaam that it would be futile to curse the Jews, yet he persisted. And remarkably, while it was both his intention and desire to curse them, only words of blessing came forth from his mouth. Those words are actually recited in many synagogues around the world and are among the most memorable and precious in our liturgy:
Ma Tovu Ohalecha Ya’akov, Mishkenotecha Yisrael –
“How goodly are your tents, O Jacob, your dwelling places O Israel. As valleys stretched out, as gardens by the river-side; as aloes planted of the LORD, as cedars beside the waters; Water shall flow from his branches, and his seed shall be in many waters; and his king shall be higher than Agag, and his kingdom shall be exalted. God who brought him forth out of Egypt is for him like the lofty horns of the wild-ox; He shall eat up the nations that are his adversaries, and shall break their bones in pieces, and pierce them through with his arrows.”
This was certainly anything but a malediction. When I read this text, I can only imagine the look on Balaam’s face, probably asking himself, “Did I just say that?” Indeed, he did!
But I am also reminded of an interesting story that a professor related to me when I took a film class at Columbia University back in the day. Our instructor was Andrew Sarris, the acclaimed film critic for the Village Voice for many years. He introduced us to some of the classic films like "Citizen Kane" and "Modern Times." But his commentary on "The Grapes of Wrath" is something that I will never forget. The movie (as well as the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by that name written by John Steinbeck) described the desperate conditions of “Oakies” during the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression as they made their way to California. Hunger and suffering were rampant and anyone who watched the film (or read the book) could not help but be moved.
Sarris told us that as a means of propaganda against the United States, that Communist Russia acquired this film and screened it throughout their country. Their purpose was to show how miserable life was in America compared to Mother Russia. Unfortunately for the Russians, the opposite occurred. Instead of being appalled by the horrible living conditions in America, the most common response was “Wow. Can you believe it? In America you can own your own truck!”
I suppose that this was a prime example of the law of unintended consequences. It happened to Balaam when he tried to curse the Israelites, and it happened to Joseph Stalin when he tried to malign life in America. Sometimes when we have plans to harm others, those plans can easily backfire and harm us instead.
Perhaps the lesson that we can and should learn from this is that if we want to bless someone, it’s best to do it outright, because if we go through life cursing and maligning others, it may just work to their advantage anyway! Sometimes when we try to do something to the detriment of another person or nation, it has the potential of backfiring. That certainly was the case with Balaam. Let’s not follow his imprudent example!
Shabbat Shalom. JN
Rabbi Arthur Lavinsky is a retired Navy chaplain, freelance rabbi and former president of the Board of Rabbis of Greater Phoenix.