Though the practice doubtlessly assumes more urgency in present-day Phoenix, vacationing during the summer for a change of scenery and pace from our year-round routines is not a new trend. Back in1903, President Theodore Roosevelt joined most other high-level government officials who left Washington, D.C., practically deserted for the summer months when he retreated to his estate at Sagamore Hill near Oyster Bay, New York – from June 27 through Sept. 29! In the history of the leaders and students of the Eastern European Yeshiva movement, many once-popular spa towns and vacation resorts serve as the setting for numerous stories and anecdotes due to the personalities that vacationed there. Even after he escaped Vilna during WWII and eventually reached and settled in Israel, Rabbi Yitzchak Zev Soloveitchik (1886 –1959) took periodic trips to Switzerland for his health. A remarkable Midrash makes the astonishing claim that the summer months of the Jewish calendar were originally supposed to look quite different.
Reacting to the uneven distribution of the holidays on the Jewish calendar, Midrash Shimoni relates that it was not originally supposed to be that way. In the first year in the desert after leaving Egypt, the first three months of the calendar each already had its own special days, and the following three were supposed to continue that trend. Nisan had Pesach, Iyar had Pesach Sheni (the Second Passover, when anyone impure for Pesach had a makeup opportunity) and Sivan had the giving of the Torah (which would become). In Tamuz, the fourth month, (this year, June 20–July 18), the Sin of the Golden Calf occurred. But before that happened, the Almighty intended that Tamuz would also host a major holiday, along with the fifth and sixth months of Av (July 19–Aug. 17) and Elul (Aug. 18– Sept. 15) as well. While it is difficult to imagine this degree of flexibility with the dates of our major holidays, it would have amounted to the even distribution of one holiday per month for the six consecutive spring and summer months. Instead, the incident of the Golden Calf occurred in Tamuz and interfered with the planned establishment of a holiday, and the following two months of Av and Elul were impacted as well since Moshe spent that time devoted to his extended petitioning for forgiveness. In the aftermath of the sin and its prolonged shockwaves, Plan B went into effect. “Tishrei came,” concludes the Midrash, “and [God] repaid [the nation] with Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and the Festival (i.e., Sukkos),” all shoehorned into that one month. While the main point of the Midrash is to explain the disproportionate distribution and calendrical concentration of the Yamim Tovim (the Jewish holidays), its assertion that the summer months were originally destined for celebration and increased religious observance suggests these months possess untapped spiritual potential.
What if, at least as it pertains to the Jewish calendar, the Sin of the Golden Calf had never occurred? I can hardly imagine how the difficulty of nailing down summer plans might have been compounded had there been one major holiday after another, each consecutive month throughout. But perhaps even now that Plan B went into effect, leaving the summer months free for vacation while forever bereft of those celebrations, Plan A and the original divine intention should inform those vacation plans. How one uses vacation time depends on personal preference. But the holiday potential of these summer months suggests that wherever we go and whatever we do, we should tap into their latent holiness and utilize the time in ways that can enrich us, recharge us, deepen our connection with the people we care about and help us appreciate the Almighty’s beautiful universe. JN
Rabbi Yisroel Isaacs is director of the Greater Phoenix Vaad Hakashruth, rabbi at Beth Joseph Congregation and director of the Jewish Enrichment Center.