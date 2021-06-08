At the beginning of this week’s parshah, Moshe’s integrity is questioned by Korach. In order to demonstrate the Torah’s divine origin, and Moshe’s faithfulness to his mission, G-d opens the earth and swallows the questioners.
This skepticism is something that we constantly face as a nation, as we need to have the answers — answers for each generation and time. Today, it seems more urgent than ever to have answers as we are living with so much uncertainty.
Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch lived in Frankfurt, Germany during the 1800s. He made it his mission to keep Torah authentic during that particularly confusing era.
In talking of the Exodus, the Torah says, “And I will take you to Me as a nation.” (Exodus 6-7) Hirsch comments on the Torah calling us a nation, “In these two short words…the whole future destiny of Israel is expressed!” He continues, “People thoughtlessly choose to include what they so unfittingly call ‘the Jewish Religion’ in the category of religions, generally, as being also a kind of religion…, but the idea of Judaism is something infinitely broader and different.”
Being Jewish is much more encompassing than a religion. A story is told of a man wearing a kippah on the side of the road with a flat tire. A Jewish person pulled over to help him. While they were talking, he asked the man about his affiliation to Judaism. The man said that someone told him to keep a kippah in his glove compartment. If he was ever stuck, he should put it on and stand by his car. He tried it and it worked!
A mere religion is connected to a sanctuary and ritual observances, “But here,” Hirsch explains, “God founds not a Church, but a Nation, a whole national life is to form itself on Him.”
When we confuse being Jewish with a religion, it rips away the magnificence of our heritage. Going to synagogue is important, but it is a far cry from what it means to be a Jew.
When someone is sick, we read Psalms, visit them, and bring them food. If someone passes away, we console their families at shiva, say the Kaddish, and constantly support the mourners. We celebrate with banquets and carnivals on Purim, matzah baking and lots of shopping for Passover, and camping in sukkahs and taking the lulav on Sukkot. Every Friday night, we enjoy a festive meal — think Thanksgiving magnitude — and we repeat it again for Shabbat lunch.
And there’s so much more. Judaism is the air we breathe and the water we drink. It pulses in our veins and is in our DNA.
When we are a nation and not a religion, it rolls over into the next generation as well. Our rich heritage instills both a love and appreciation into our children of the wonderful life Judaism offers. We convey to our children that Judaism is more than a bar or bat mitzvah, it’s our entire social construct. It consistently saturates our life with meaning and purpose. Through our example, we carry on the legacy to the next generation as we turn the key in their hearts to a Judaism filled with meaning. They see the true colors of a Jew and will want to stay connected.
Ultimately, Jewish moments are more than good times and a supportive community. As Hirsch points out, “While other nations have their national bond in their country, the Jewish nation has theirs in their common God.” Because the underlying theme in every one of these moments is connecting with Hashem — the answer to any question and our everlasting bond. JN
Rabbi Shmuel Field is the head of school for Torah Day School of Phoenix.