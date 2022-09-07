It always resonates with me when this week’s Torah portion, Ki Teitzei, falls in close proximity to the anniversary of 9/11, the most nefarious attack ever perpetrated against the United States. That is because Ki Teitzei both begins and ends with mention of our enemies. The beginning speaks in general terms “Ki Teitzei L’milchama Al Oyvecha” (when you go to war against your enemies), while the end of the parshah reminds us of the cowardly attack by the Amalekites against the weak and elderly. Similarly, Al Qaeda and their supporters are infamous for targeting civilian targets and not military or strategic assets. To the Western World, Al Qaeda and the Taliban are the prototypes of evil and we must defeat them with overwhelming and superior force.
The parshah recounts Amalek’s attack on the Israelites, shortly after they left Egypt. The Torah says, “Remember what Amalek did to you . . . when you were famished and weary, [they] cut down the stragglers in your rear — not fearing God.”
Who didn’t fear God? The people who were attacked for whom this was a punishment, or the Amalekites, this nation of cruel marauders? According to the JPS translation, the words v’lo yarei Elohim (and not fearing God) refers not to the Israelites, as one might think, but to Amalek. The enemy did not fear the Divine and so they attacked mercilessly. The paragraph goes on to say that when the people of Israel reach their own land and are at peace, they should blot out all memory of Amalek itself, yet always remember what Amalek did.
The nation of Amalek is the enemy of Israel par excellence. To us, this nation may no longer exist physically but still persists in spirit to this very day.
When we refer to truly evil people in the world (not just those with whom we may disagree, but truly evil people like Hitler, Stalin, Pol Pot, Haman or others), we say “Yemach Shemam Vezichram” (may their names and memory be blotted out). But how do we do that if we are supposed to remember the lessons of their cruelty? Should we really blot out their memory? If we do, how will we learn the lessons from their horrible life’s lessons?
I don’t have a definitive answer, but I have a theory. There must be something instructive about how this Torah reading is bracketed by laws telling us how to engage in war, particularly when you are battling with the Amalekites who were the terrorists of their time. They are the ones who chose civilian targets over military ones. They are the ones who thrive on the fear of innocents and as such they need to be dealt with so harshly that their name will be obliterated. Maybe the “Lo Tishkach” (do not forget) is there to remind us that despite our desire to think the best of people, which we should do most of the time, there are those times when we are faced with extreme evil and in those instances, one needs to have to remember to fight until the enemy is defeated so convincingly, it’s as if they never existed. Maybe that’s what it means to blot out their memory. We need to remember to do so because if we don’t, we may invite our own demise.
Let us be blessed with the insight to distinguish between those with whom we disagree and true enemies whose very raison d’être is to inflict suffering and death upon the innocent. In the case of the former, we should seek out opportunities to reconcile and make peace which is always praiseworthy. But in the case of the latter, it is a moral imperative to thwart their malign intent, to defeat them convincingly and to blot out their name. JN
Rabbi Arthur Lavinsky is a retired pulpit rabbi and military chaplain and former president of the Board of Rabbis of Greater Phoenix.