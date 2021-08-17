In his Wall Street Journal column, behavioral economist Dan Ariely once addressed a reader’s question regarding perks like address labels and notepads that charities send in their solicitation mailings to potential donors. Ariely asserted that charities are better off skipping these perks since they raise the question in donors’ minds whether these items are worth the amount they would potentially contribute.
Charity is more often dispersed due to an alignment of values. Both experience and logic suggest that we generally contribute to causes that we relate to and believe in. The condemnation of Ammon and Moab in this week’s Torah reading counterintuitively challenges us to rethink this approach to philanthropy.
The Torah criticizes the nations of Ammon and Moab because when the Children of Israel were wandering around the desert for 40 years, these nations “did not greet you with food and water on the way, when you left Egypt.” (Devarim 23:5) One may be forgiven for assuming that Ammon and Moab erred by callously ignoring the pleas of the seemingly interminably wandering Jewish people who were desperate for a morsel of food to relieve their hunger pangs and a sip of water to moisten their parched throats.
The Rabbis of Midrash Rabbah (circa 400-650 CE), on the other hand, deftly place the refusal of Ammon and Moab to help in the context of what we know about the comfortable living conditions of the Israelites in the desert. It cites the refusal of Ammon and Moab in contrast with Abrahamic philanthropy: giving to recipients that do not need assistance.
It says: Who was generous even with those that did not require assistance? Avraham [who fed angelic messengers who do not require food]. Who was not generous with those that do not require assistance? Ammon and Moab with the Israelites, as it says, “they did not greet you with food and water…”
Did the Israelites need them? All of the 40 years that [they] were in the desert, the Manna came down for them, the Well [of Miriam] appeared, quail was plentiful, the Clouds of Glory surrounded them and the Pillar of Cloud navigated in front. Rather, it is common courtesy: when someone arrives after a journey, you offer them food and drink.
According to this perspective, Ammon and Moab were not criticized for failure to provide essential food and drink to a needy nation. They were censured for failing to provide something that was not at all necessary because they paid no heed to basic decency which dictated that they should provide it or at least offer it anyway.
The idea of giving when we think the recipient does not or should not need our help challenges the limits of our empathy. Most philanthropy and chesed is performed with causes that we relate to and identify with, and with recipients with an evident need.
We sometimes, however, encounter opportunities to assist legitimate causes that are filling a personal or communal need but are less relatable to us on a personal level, are associated with different parts of the community or are outside of our social circle. In these situations, there is often an understandable and natural hesitancy to provide something that, from our perspective, the recipients might not need or should do without.
The Torah’s unfavorable reaction to the uncharitable way of Ammon and Moab suggests that the Jewish way is to follow Abraham and Sarah’s example by moving beyond our reservations and pushing the limits of our giving. As Elul begins and Rosh Hashanah approaches while the acute economic shock waves of COVID-19 continue, there is no better time to expand, to this additional dimension, our empathy, our giving and our generosity. JN
Rabbi Yisroel Isaacs is director of the Greater Phoenix Vaad Hakashruth, rabbi at Beth Joseph Congregation and director of the Jewish Enrichment Center.