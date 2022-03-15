This week we celebrate the joyous holiday of Purim. I won’t give you the “gantze Megillah” the complete story, but in short: Haman plots to kill the Jews, and Queen Esther and Mordechai save the day. Haman is hanged and we are still here!
Purim at first glance is no special miracle, just a story of coincidence. There are no fireworks, no seas split, no flames falling from the sky. Just two people – Mordechai and Esther – at the right place and the right time, who are therefore able to save our nation.
But precisely this regular “coincidental miracle” is the key to understanding the uniqueness of Purim, and its timeless message to each of us.
Action requires inspiration. As the expression goes, “a call to action.” Things high on our personal list of values, are inspired to action by our values and our core feelings of their importance. Other times our inspiration might come through reminders of negative consequences or of positive reward.
Revealed G-dliness and open miracles have a way of coercing and inspiring us to follow the Torah and mitzvos, but, they don’t change the fabric of our being. And therefore, when the inspiration wains, so can ones dedication to Torah and Mitzvah observance.
Coincidence is the hand of G-d creating miracles through the natural order of life on earth. To truly experience “coincidental miracles” as G-d’s hand at play, one must properly understand and value the core and essence connection each Jew has with G-d.
Each and every Jew, at our core and essence, is the pride of G-d’s creation and handiwork. Regardless of what challenges we overcome or don’t, we are the pride of G-d, His chosen people, continuing the link of the Jewish nation. As such everything about our life is specifically guided by Divine providence, not merely coincidental.
Purim was a shift in the history and fiber of our nation. Our values and core G-d connection became the focal point and inspiration guiding our actions and observance of G-d’s commandments. No longer were we pushed to action via open G-dly revelation leading to fear or loved based observance, on Purim we revealed our core essence G-d connection and value based Torah observance. Purim marked the Jewish nation recognizing that G-d says to each of us, you are my pride and you matter.
Purim is the powerful reminder of who we are at our core. That our essential being is a part of and the pride of G-d.
This value and core connection is essential in the observance of the mitzvah of Ahavat Yisrael.
There’s a Chassidic teaching that the mitzvah of loving one’s fellow applies to the Jew next door too. It’s easy to love someone who I don’t know and therefore cannot get on my nerves, but it takes real effort to not be bothered by the put offs of the ones who live with me.
But, when I focus on my core connection with G-d, and also look at each fellow Jew as one who also has such a core connection with G-d, how can I offend or slander the pride of my G-d, who I so value?
A daily reminder of this connection is a short prayer that is to be recited immediately upon awakening each morning, the Modeh Ani. Our first morning thought should be “Modeh” acknowledging and recognizing, that “Ani” the “I” my true core and essence, are “lefanecha” before You, one with G-d’s essential being. Recognizing that I am the pride and handiwork of G-d which will in turn inspire my values and actions throughout the day.
The holiday of Purim is observed through four special mitzvahs celebrating the unity of our Jewish nation and Ahavat Yisrael.
1. Mishloach Manot - sending 2 food items as gifts to our friends.
2. Matanot L’evyonim - charity for the poor.
3. A Festive Meal - celebrating with family and friends.
4. Listening to the Megillah - at night and during the day, a mitzvah best done with a quorum of 10.
Let us celebrate the Purim holiday this year and let it continue to inspire our love for a fellow through actively seeing and valuing our core and essence G-dly connection. JN
Rabbi Dov Levertov is director of the Chabad of Phoenix.