I typed a quick search into Google, and the new 2022 numbers show that 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail by the end of February, and only 8% of people follow through for the full year.
In Jewish custom and practice, the High Holiday season begins at the start of the month of Elul. The general atmosphere becomes more serious and intentional as we begin taking stock of our previous year and actions. It is a time of introspection that is meant to lead to growth and personal betterment leading up to Rosh Hashanah. Each morning starts with the shofar blasts, reminding us that Judgement Day is fast approaching and now is the time to prepare our case and defense.
The Talmud discusses the task of the day for Rosh Hashana in the context of the coronation of G-d as our king. In Chassidism, it explains that each year on the eve of Rosh Hashana, G-d stops the flow and energy tailored to creation and the world, leaving just enough to remain in existence and weighs the options of continuing the status quo. This then is why Rosh Hashanah is the day of judgment. When we sound the shofar, like a royal trumpet announcing the king’s arrival, (on Shabbat when we observe the day and recite the verses connected to the Shofar) we awaken in G-d the original desire and purpose of creation, to have a home where G-dliness can manifest and be revealed in the lowest parts of creation, on our earth. And at that moment, we accept G-d as our king and coronate G-d. And G-d, he accepts our crown and renews His efforts in our world and sends new energy and life for the coming year. When we accept G-d as our king, we commit to be his extension and partners in creation and to elevate the mundane world through Torah and mitzvot. Thus, our observance of Rosh Hashanah is us telling G-d, we are your subjects, and we will heed your wishes and desires.
But G-d knows what we did and how we behaved over the past year, and so we take a full month before this momentous occasion to see what we have done and how we can do better.
And then, we don’t make a New Year’s resolution, we don’t set ourselves up to fail. Instead, we begin living our better self and our newfound connection with G-d, for an entire month before the Judgement and coronation.
When a Jew overcomes societal pressure, personal challenges and emotional concerns to study Torah and observe the mitzvot, we are active partners with G-d in creating his perfect world.
The sages take the name Elul and use it as an acronym for different lessons for us, as we take the opportunity to fix and rebuild our connection during the approach to Rosh Hashanah. The most famous is from a verse in Song of Songs “Ani l’dodi v’dodi li” — I am for my beloved and my beloved is for me. Broken up into two parts, the first half represents our commitments and recalibration during Elul. The second half refers to the High Holidays, when G-d gives each one of us the blessing of Shana Tova and inscribes and seals us in the book of life.
In other words, if we put the work in during the month of Elul, and forge ahead with bettering ourselves and recommitting to Him, then when Rosh Hashanah comes, we are fitting vessels to receive the new divine energies that G-d gifts us.
The Google search shows that 89% of resolutions last for the first month. So, let’s give this month of Elul a shot at being a catalyst for change and growth. Let us each ask ourselves, what will I do to reaffirm and strengthen my connection with G-d. What mitzvahs can I strengthen to show G-d my commitment during this month, to ensure that I and my family merit a Shana Tova u’metuka, to be inscribed and sealed for a sweet new year. JN
Rabbi Dov Levertov is director of the Chabad of Phoenix.