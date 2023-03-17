"These are the reckonings of the Mishkan, Mishkan of Testimony etc." (Exodus 38:21) The extraneous repetition of the word Mishkan which usually means Tabernacle or, more precisely, a dwelling place for Hashem's presence is puzzling. Rashi (ad loc) cites a homiletic interpretation of this discrepancy. Mishkan can be read as mashkon which means collateral. Hence, the textual repetition of Mishkan is to hint to the two Temples that would be built in the future and that Hashem would confiscate them as collateral for our iniquities.
Rabbeinu Bechai(ad loc) adds that the verse encompasses more intimation of this prophecy in the numerical values of the words. The word HaMishkan including it's five letters has a numerical value of 420 which hints to the the expanse of years that the second Temple stood(Yuma 9a). The word Mishkan has a numerical value of 410 which is the amount of years that the first Temple stood.
This cataclysm in the form of eventual decimation of both Temples was also foreshadowed way before the Tabernacle was even envisioned. Yosef cried when he hugged his brother Binyamin because he saw that both Temples would stand in his portion of inherited land and subsequently be destroyed. (Rashi, Genesis 45:14)
There are numerous examples of such predictions of commencements of future events in different contexts. A case in point is the story of the spies. After they returned from the Land and gave an unfavorable report the people cried(Numbers 14:1). That night was the 9th of Av. Hashem declared that their cries were for nought because the Land was good. Therefore, as castigation, there would be a reason to cry in the future because both Temples would be destroyed on that date. (Ta'anis 29a)
These future predictions evoke conflict with free-will which is an undisputed fact. (Brachos 33b, Megilla 25a, Nidda 16b, Rambam, Hilchos Teshuva chapter 5) Rambam himself deals with this difficulty (ibid #5). How can one predict the future if it is contingent upon the choices that we make? If our choices are one way the consequences which is the future will follow. If our choices are another way then a different set of consequences will follow. The first Temple was destroyed because of the three cardinal sins and the second Temple because of baseless hatred (Yoma 9b). The drama of this type of hatred burgeoned to its full ugliness in the story of kamtza bar kamtza (Gittin 55b). Additionally the destruction was caused by the failure to attribute proper honor to Torah study (Ran on Nedarim 81a s.v. davar zeh). The presumption of the aforementioned is that if we would not commit these inequities and there would be no hatred that the Temples wouldn't be destroyed. Then, how can their destruction be predicted in the future before the people's choices that caused that future to come about? Are their choices just a figment of their imagination and the future is really determined?
Perhaps we can suggest that the answer to this question is found in the story related in Brachos (10a). Isaiah visited Chizkiyahu the king when he was deathly ill. Isaiah told him that he would die both here and in the World to Come. Chizkiyahu asked him, what did I do that deserves such sever reprisal? Isaiah responded, because you failed to fulfill the Divine command of procreation. Chizkiyahu explained that he purposely reneged from having children because he saw with Divine Inspiration that his offspring would be unfavorable. Isaiah rebuked him by explaining that it is not his concern about future events but, rather, Hashem's. Your obligation is to fulfill the Divine command. When Chizkiyahu understood his mistake he requested that Isaiaih give him his daughter in marriage so that they can have children. Perhaps, your merit and mine will cause the offspring to be upstanding. Isaiah retorted that the decree has already been meted out. Chizkiyahu responded that he knows now that Isaiah's prophecy has ended and that from this point on he is opining. I have a tradition from my family that even if a person has a sword on his neck that should never give up from Hashem's mercy.
The message of this story is that when a decree is set it can be changed. Chizkiyahu was supposed to die as it was predicted in Isaiah's prophecy. If he would have had children they would be bad as was predicted in his Divine Inspiration. Nevertheless, that future was contingent upon his choices. If he would choose differently he may not have children. Or, if he would have children they would be good. No prophecy is set in stone even if it's a good one unless the prophet acts it out in some way. (Ramban, Genesis 12:6)
We can illustrate this point with the game of chess. The grand master may calculate his opponent's multiple choices of moves and plan his counter moves based upon those choices. So to, predictions of the future that are found in the Torah are mere illustrations of the consequences that will ensue as results of the choices that we will make. But, if we choose differently the set of consequences will be commensurate with those choices which are not enumerated in the Torah.
Therefore, the word Mishkan and Yosef's prophecy may communicate that in the future the Temples will be destroyed. But, that is contingent on our choices. It is true that Hashem knows the future. But, He knows many futures. Which future will we live? That depends on what future we want to live.
Actually, this idea is explicit in the Midrash. Pharaoh seems to recant his resolve. After the seventh Plague he seems to tell Moshe that he will allow the people to go. However, 'I see evil in front of you'. (Exodus 10:10) Pharaoh saw with his magic that a star of blood which is a sign of death was going to meet the people in the desert. This was supposed to happen after the sin of the Golden Calf. Hashem would expire them as chastisement. However, this decree was changed as a result of Moshe's prayers for the people. The star of blood instead became a good tiding for them because it represents the blood of circumcision( Rashi, ad loc).
As Chizkiyahu declared, one should never give up. We never know what the future may bring. JN
Rabbi Yakov Bronsteyn is a senior lecturer at Phoenix Community Kollel, a podcaster and West Coast kashrus administrator for Star-K Kosher Certification.