Depending on which day of the week Passover falls, the Torah readings for the intermediate days are slightly different and would take the whole page to outline. If you Google, “Yom Tov Torah readings,” you will see a full list of the variations.
In general, the readings during the week (or eight days in the Diaspora for many congregations) take us back to the Exodus journey of the Israelites from the time of the plagues in Egypt to the first Passover seder on the eve of their departure before they left Egypt. Then continues as they approached the Sea of Reeds, made their way through on dry land, came to the wilderness, received the Ten Utterances and the second set of tablets, after the sin regarding the Golden Calf, and the reminder of the compassionate address — the Thirteen Attributes of Mercy — with which to approach the Holy One. The intermediate days, Chol Hamoed, also reminds the congregation of the importance of observing the pilgrimage festivals; not eating any leavened products during Passover; and tells the highlights of the Exodus and how it is to be celebrated in later generations when the Temple stood in Jerusalem. The importance of telling our children the story from generation to generation is stressed.
The Eighth Day reading, for those who observe eight days, offers a review of the importance of Shabbat and the yearly cycle of festivals, with the offerings brought to the Temple in Jerusalem on the three annual pilgrimage festivals: Passover, Shavuot and Sukkot. The Eighth Day’s connection with future redemption appears in the Haftarah from Isaiah 10:32 – 12:6, containing one of my favorite verses: “And there shall come forth a shoot out of the stock of Jesse, and a twig shall grow forth out of his roots, and the spirit of the Lord shall rest upon him, the spirit of wisdom and understanding, the spirit of counsel and might, the spirit of knowledge and of awe of the Holy One” (Isaiah 11:1-2).
One highlight of this Passover week, including the intermediate days, is the beginning of counting the Omer, seven weeks of spiritual refinement leading up to the 50th day which will be Shavuot, the pilgrimage festival, which is not only an agricultural festival of bringing the first fruits as an offering, but also celebrates the giving of the Torah at Mt. Sinai. The count begins on the evening of the second night of Passover and extends the awareness of this very special time from merely a week during Passover to the six weeks after that as well, a time of transition from the barley harvest, which is considered akin to our animal-like aspects, to the wheat harvest, considered a finer grain representing our higher spiritual souls.
Each evening those who are counting the Omer check in, not only doing the count of a number according to the mitzvah, but also following a Kabbalistic journey from Hesed in the week of Hesed on the first day, and cycling through all the seven lower sepherot; so the second day is Gevurah of Hesed, the third is Tiferet of Hesed, and so on, until we reach the day of Malchut in the week of Malchut on the 49th day.
That spiritual preparation of the seven weeks readies us to receive Torah on the 50th day, Shavuot, which means “weeks.” Contact me for a calendar outlining the Kabbalistic sepherot for each day (rabbimagal@jcsvv.org) or look online for reminders you can receive each day with prompts for an appropriate meditation and focus.
May we each enter the week of Passover with a sense of embarking on a journey, echoing the Exodus in ancient time and preparing us for our own path toward increased learning and spiritual elevation. JN
Rabbi Alicia Magal is the spiritual leader of the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley.