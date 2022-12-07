This week’s Torah portion of Vayishlach begins with the meeting of our righteous forefather Jacob and his not so righteous brother Esau. The drama of their contentious relationship is related in previous Torah portions and in this portion, we learn of their final anticlimactic in person and live meeting. With the stage all set for an epic battle of good guy versus powerful evil guy, we instead get a loving family reunion with a brotherly tear-filled embrace.
What happened? Where’s the unabated hate from Esau? Where is the revenge and blood? Esau comes with 300 warrior men ready for battle and he falls apart weeping to the tune of friendship and love. The Torah has already informed us and established that Esau hates Jacob. Why the change in heart? What significance and message are we to learn from this encounter?
Chabad Chassidic teaching emphasizes the eternity of the Torah’s lessons. Both in scenarios where there is a clear mitzvah that doesn’t apply currently — such as things connected to the Holy Temple — and also in regard to the “historical” stories and narratives of the Torah. There is a timeless message to be learned.
Jacob our forefather is paving a path for each and every one of us. He is creating a blueprint for how we can succeed in being the best Jew we can be. Jacob represents spiritually inspired living. Making room for another. Focusing on Torah and mitzvot. Jacob represents each Jew on our mission to create a home and dwelling place for G-d in the spiritually barren physical world.
Esau, the wild hating brother would represent materiality and selfishness. The desire to be self-indulgent and self-focused with no cause or concern for others. Esau also represents the evil in the world that can be harnessed and guided into becoming good.
Esau hates Jacob.
The material self-indulgent and self-centered world hates G-d centered living. Give me the most farfetched theory on how the world came into existence and the material world says I will accept that as long as we can find a way to cut G-d out.
To live proudly as a Jew, not worrying what our neighbor thinks, just focused on our G-d given mission is not easy. Wherever we go — work, school, the store — there are pressures to fit in. To stand proud as a Jew, proud in our commitment to living more G-dly is not easy. On a personal human level, there’s a desire to be a self-made man. Recognizing our personal success and failures come from G-d can require much labor and meditation.
But it is possible!
Esau came ready for battle and Jacob prepared as well. Jacob stood with pride in his role as G-d’s ambassador and it melted away Esau’s self-focused life.
When we stand proud in our Jewishness, we can turn the biggest, baddest of men into admirers and followers. This Tuesday will commemorate the Liberation of the first Chabad Rebbe from wrongful soviet imprisonment. In his monumental and foundational work on Jewish Mysticism, the Tanya, he explains that there are two ways that we deal with evil. Stage one is pushing it away, not giving it the time of day. Stage two is transforming the evil and harnessing its energies towards serving G-d.
This is the role of a Jew. To push away the materialism and societal pressures and to instead live a G-d filled life of Torah and mitzvot. Sometimes we must avoid toxic and bad influences and not give them any time. Other times we are up for the challenge of inspiring and transforming those in our orbit to join us in connecting and Jewish observance.
The current Jewish year, 5783, is a year of Hakhel — Jewish gathering. The year after a sabbatical year began with a reminder to connect to G-d and grow in our faith. While in Temple times the gathering took place on the festival of Sukkot, we have an opportunity to use the entire year to create and join special gatherings of fellow Jews to increase in our connection to G-d and in our observance.
Let us be like Jacob, come armed in the strength of our Judaism and inspire others to reconnect and join in doing a mitzvah or Torah study. JN
Rabbi Dov Levertov is director of the Chabad of Phoenix.