This week’s parshah contains the famous story of the beginnings of Jacob and Esau. Many commentators focus on the nature of sibling rivalry and the question of who is to blame for all of the tsuris in the family. Maybe we should blame Jacob? He is cunning and conniving as he manipulates a vulnerable Esau.
However, Esau is no great hero. He has no control over his raw animal instincts and he especially cannot appreciate the symbolic significance of his birthright. Surely there is plenty of blame to go around, and we will hear about it from rabbis and Torah teachers on this Shabbat.
I think more attention should be focused on the behavior of Isaac and Rebecca, who may be the world’s first hovering helicopter mother, and the question of how this Torah behavior serves as a good example of what not to do as we attempt to “see” our children.
I think that parents, as they see their children, can see too much and too little. Some parents are blind to what their children are (or are not) doing and other parents see things that are not really there. With Rebecca and Isaac we see a number of examples of distorted vision that should cause us to think carefully about their behavior.
Since Rebecca knows during her pregnancy that Jacob will be destined for great things, she sees things in him she can’t even begin to see in Esau. Esau must be placed in a secondary role — in essence, Rebecca becomes blind to Esau. As Rebecca looks at Jacob, she sees not just his present but his future. As she sees his future, she prods and pushes him into areas where perhaps he did not wish to travel.
Why does she do this? Is it possible she wants Jacob to fulfill her dreams by becoming the person that Isaac never was? Rebecca now becomes the parent who sees great potential in one child while ignoring the sibling who might have similar potential. All of her vision is focused on Jacob; it’s as if Esau does not exist. Small wonder that Esau later rebels by marrying a non-Israelite woman, displeasing his parents greatly.
As for Isaac, do we really think he is “blind”? Do we think his eyes are so dim that he cannot see Jacob or at least see through his amateurish disguise? Isaac is the parent in denial, unwilling or unable to see his child for who they really are. Sometimes we have such an idealized view of what our child should be when faced with painful illuminations we are plunged into a type of blindness, hoping that if we shut our eyes we can avoid the painful truth. In his desire for Jacob to succeed him, Isaac has become blind as to who Jacob has become.
We are human, and we do not have perfect vision. Yet, some of us, when we talk about how we see our children, are more blind than others. Others may not be blind but we have distorted vision. In Jewish tradition, Torah is seen as a form of light and illumination. Torah is designed to help our vision, to clarify it.
In a sense, Torah is like a pair of Jewish eyeglasses that help us to see the world through Jewish eyes. May this vision and illumination help us to see people as they really are and help us remove the blindness that prevents us from having clear vision. JN
Rabbi Jim Simon is interim senior rabbi at Temple Chai.