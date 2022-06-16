This week’s parsha, Bha’alotcha begins with a command for Aaron: (Num 8:2)
Speak to Aaron and say to him, “When you mount the lamps, let the seven lamps give light at the front of the lampstand.”
Our Sages note that this mitzvah is set adjacent to the massive offerings of the 12 tribal leaders, and from this share an insight into their understanding of why these two commands are set so close together:
“So it came to pass on the day that Moses had finished … that the princes of Israel, [the heads of their ancestral houses, namely the princes of the tribes, the ones in charge of those being numbered,] made their offerings.” Then afterwards (in Num. 8:2), “Speak unto Aaron [and say unto him], ’When you set up [the lamps].
You find above that eleven tribes made offerings, while the tribe of Levi made no offering. So while the tribe of Ephraim made offerings and all of the princes made offerings, the prince of Levi [did not].
Now who was the prince of Levi? This was Aaron ... So Aaron did not make an offering with the princes, for he said, “Woe to me! Perhaps it is because of me that the Holy One, blessed be He, is not accepting the tribe of Levi.”
The Holy One, blessed be He, said to Moshe, “Go, say unto Aaron, ‘Do not be afraid. You are destined for something greater than this.’” It is therefore written [in our verse], “Speak unto Aaron ... ‘When you are raised [Beha’alotcha]’”
The offerings remain in force as long as the Temple exists, but the lamps are forever “in front of the menorah.” Moreover, all the blessings which I have given you to bless My children shall never pass away.
(Midrash Tanchuma, Beha’alotcha 5)
From this, we can learn a great deal about the mindset necessary for a people, continually faced with oppression and hate, are able to adapt to their circumstances in every generation. We know that material wealth is necessary for building our places of worship, or institutions, and to properly honor and reward our shining lights. The Menorah itself is a testament to the power of such wealth, in the form of gold and a place of prominence. When times allow it, such material bounties are part of how we express our priorities and what matters to us and our communities.
But we are also meant to see that this material wealth is a means to an end, not the end in and of itself. The enduring strength that we are meant to draw on is the strength granted to Aaron, the High Priest, in the form of the symbols and blessings that become his primary charge for the children of Israel. What has kept the Jewish people from time immemorial is not the quality of our attire, or the aesthetics of our sanctuaries, but the power and connection inherent in the light of God in our spaces and the blessings we are able to bestow upon one another as a holy people. We are as capable of being that people in a hidden basement, as well as a grand hall, so long as we bind ourselves to God’s light and blessings.
May we never lose sight of the greatest treasures of our tradition, and be raised up by it. JN
Rabbi Herschel “Brodie” Aberson is the spiritual leader of Temple Beth Sholom of the East Valley.