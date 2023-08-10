Jews are nothing, if not an aspirational people. Torah gives birth to a vision of the world as it should be. To understand the DNA of our aspiration, we need to go back to the Book of Genesis, back to the Garden of Eden. In this, our second creation myth, we meet Adam and Eve, the first man and woman.
Addressing them, God says, “Of every tree of the garden you are free to eat; but as for the tree of knowledge of good and bad, you must not eat of it; for as soon as you eat of it, you shall die” [Genesis 2:15-16]. Right off the bat, the enticement of utopia is pitted against the thirst for knowledge and human agency.
We know how the story ends. Adam and Eve set the course for human nature. We struggle to resist the temptation of forbidden fruit. The shrewd serpent, the story’s fall guy, was correct in calling God’s bluff, telling Eve, “You are not going to die.” Eve and Adam eat the forbidden fruit and, more alive than ever, are expelled from the garden. This is not a punishment story. It’s a Jewish counter-cultural story. Torah rejects the intoxication of a utopian world, in favor of knowledge — opening our eyes to the world as it is, in all its imperfections. Adam and Eve walk out of the garden into the real world.
Which brings us to this week’s Torah portion, R'eih. Moses, channeling the word of God, lays out a series of bold measures, intended to protect the poor. One law, for example, is the biblically mandated sabbatical year. Along with giving the land a rest every seven years, a system of debt relief is instituted. Referred to as “shmita,” creditors were to release debtors from loans due to be repaid. The law proved to be ill-conceived idealism. The rabbis make a real-world course correction, creating a legal loophole (known as the prosbul) to make the law enforceable.
Shmita was instituted to prevent a generational underclass unable to lift themselves out of poverty. Our biblical ancestors took to heart that every human being was created in God’s image (from the first creation myth, Genesis 1:27). In this way, poverty is not only an assault on human dignity, it’s an assault on God. And, from an economic standpoint, poverty breeds poor health and crime — there’s a societal price to be paid.
On the heels of instituting the sabbatical year, Moses declares, “There shall be no needy among you” [Deuteronomy 15:4]. Continuing in the same breath, Moses makes his declaration conditional, “If only you heed the Lord your God and take care to do this mitzvah that I command to this day” [15:5]. With eyes wide open, tasting the fruit of knowledge, Moses goes on, speaking to all of the Israelite community, “If, however, there is a needy person among you…do not harden your heart or close your hand against your needy kinsman” [15:7]. Torah, from the beginning, sees, unvarnished, the essence of human nature, our inclination for good and evil. If there were no evil inclination, there would be no need for Torah, no need for mitzvot. The all-powerful God yields to human free will. We have agency in the world to choose which way we incline.
Within seven verses, Moses moves from the aspirational, “There will be no needy among you…” to the real world of, “…there will never cease to be needy ones in your land...” Moses, therefore, hearing his own logic, appeals to the Israelites’ better angels, their inclination to do good, saying, “Pato’ach tiftach et yadkha l’achicha l’aniyecha u’le’evyoncha b’artzecha – You must open your hand to the poor and needy kinsman in your land (which I read in the most expansive way, representing all of humanity, wherever we live)” [15:11].
Our biblical narrative offers no re-entry into the Garden of Eden. For some, there’s comfort in Judaism’s focus on the rewards awaiting in olam haba, everlasting life in the world to come. For others, the narrative continues to be re-imagined. Adam and Eve each left Eden with a precious handful of soil. That’s been planted, replenished and handed down, from generation to generation. We are inheritors of that soil. Only by opening our eyes, our minds, our hearts and hands in service to others and the earth entrusted to our care, do we continue to be nourished and sustained by the bounty that blossoms forth from that soil. “A river flows from Eden to water the garden.” [Genesis 2:10] JN
Rabbi John A. Linder is the spiritual leader of Temple Solel in Paradise Valley and a leader of the Valley Interfaith Project.