The refrain from the memorable wedding song, “A Thousand Years” (Christina Perri and David Hodges, 2011) featured in the movie “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn,” “one step closer” could easily describe the beginning of the fourth book of Torah. Parshah B’Midbar unfolds at the intersection of “from” and “to;” B’nai Yisrael has departed Mitzrayim in an epic journey toward the Promised Land. Indeed, they are one step closer to realizing God’s vision. Braving the unknown of the wilderness in an endless desert, we observe how a Divine partnership prevails against all odds. B’nai Yisrael marches through time and space in service to a Covenant with a Being beyond their sight, however known to their collective ear. This march not only illustrated a fervent commitment but activated an organizing principle of equality. Surrounding the Mishkan — to the north, east, south and west — the devoted ones established a living, breathing mandala of hope and purpose. No one tribe was overpowering another and although each of the twelve tribes were different, they held a balanced place in the order of the camp. Together, they moved one step closer to their destiny.
However, how close, is questionable. Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, z”l noted that it is easier to depart from, than journey toward something. He noted that the rebellions in B’Midbar are “more serious” than the ones in Shemot. The people are not in better spirits even though numerous disasters have already been averted and God has been affirmed to be among them. They are uneasy. They are unsettled. This is where the endurance run ensues.
“Quando, Quando, Quando” (When, When, When) is an Italian song by Tony Renis and Alberto Testa (1962) variously styled in English or strictly as an instrumental piece. It depicts lovers’ anxieties. When will I see you again? When will you kiss me? For B’nai Yisrael, this period of being between places is also fraught with countless when’s: When will we have enough food? When will we have enough water? When will Moses’ leadership improve? When will we feel that we are finally home?
The question of when is also inherent in liminality (Arnold van Gennep. “Rites of Passage.” 1909/1960). Liminality is the experience of being in between, at a threshold of possibilities where something has ended and something else is beginning, but what is about to be remains obscured. Consider that the act of creating presents qualities of liminality all the time.
Regardless of the art form, the end product emerges often as a surprise from a courageous moment of beginning: the first mark on a canvas, the first word on a page, the first note of a musical score. A first step is essential to jumpstart any creative endeavor. If, for example, a person only keeps ideas in their head and does nothing more than that, the manifestation of the creative process remains unfulfilled. In any case, the time between imagining and manifesting desired outcomes can be very challenging.
In the vast wilderness of the desert, our ancestors are depicted in a state of formation, having been called to action. Their patience and trust in God are being challenged. The result of their brave transition from slavery to freedom is taking shape, but it isn’t easy. B’Midbar unfolds within the context of fear of change, fear of lack, fear of the unknown, expressed vulnerabilities, questions about the wisdom of decisions and unwanted consequences.
Experiencing the wilderness of the desert can be understood from the perspective of many different states: physical, emotional, spiritual, aesthetic. This Shabbat, we can mine B’Midbar for inspiration as we look at our own location in space and time, in hearts and minds. We can understand that it takes spirited willingness to be present in the in between and not dismiss it because it is hard. Changes in status, a move to another place, transition from one job to the next, healing from illness, initiating or altering the status of a relationship — all these and more place us in the departing from/heading to zone.
In the case of B’nai Yisrael, they experienced liminality as a group on a sacred mission. In contrast, you may identify the wilderness of the desert as a more personal moment. Either way, one thing we do know is that there will ultimately be a shift that reveals the next destination, just not yet. In the meantime, remember that hidden within the wilderness of the desert are the tools to prepare us for traversing that threshold. Listen for them. The Holy One is calling. JN
Rabbi Mindie Snyder serves as the rabbi and chaplain for Sun Health Communities.