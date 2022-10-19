We’ve finally done it. We’ve made it through the fall holidays of Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Sukkot and Simchat Torah. And, though Jewish year 5783 began weeks ago, we’re now given yet another chance to begin again, with the start of the new cycle of Torah readings, with Parshah Bereishit, which consists of the first several chapters of the Book of Genesis.
New beginnings are a true gift in life. We start this year with a clean moral slate, having engaged in teshuva and acts of forgiveness. So too, we can begin anew intellectually and spiritually with a fresh start of Torah readings. As we emerge out of this long period of renewal, I’m struck by how one of the first things the Torah mentions is, rather than an annual period of resetting, a weekly one: Shabbat.
“The heaven and the earth were finished, and all their array,” it says at the beginning of Genesis chapter two, “On the seventh day, God finished the work that had been undertaken: God ceased on the seventh day from doing any of the work. And God blessed the seventh day and declared it holy — having ceased on it from all the work of creation that God had done.”
By taking a step back one day a week — however we’re able to do it — we will naturally ask ourselves how we can improve our own character, how we can nurture our most cherished relationships and how we can be more impactful members of our communities. This first parshah, by introducing Shabbat, gives us not only a new beginning but continuous new beginnings.
In whatever way we embrace Shabbat, it should involve physical and spiritual rest and serve as a new beginning, where we ask ourselves the essential questions. Everything is not the same. Some people like to say history repeats itself but the Jewish wisdom I embrace is that everything is new, even when attached to the old. New beginnings are profoundly new. Everything around us is constantly changing: our bodies, the earth. We need to pause to realign and reattune ourselves to those evolutions.
In addition to God’s Divine renewal and our personal renewal, we can build our empathy for those we care about, seeing that they, too, are changing and embracing new beginnings. By taking time to breathe, we can see one another anew. We can truly see others for who they are and who they’re becoming.
Every parent of a student can see from semester to semester how their child is changing. Others can see change in their spouses. Rabbis can see it in their congregants. Congregants can see it in their rabbis. We’re all making transformations and it’s important that we recognize those changes in others. Through Shabbat, we can cultivate humility in how we see others.
In my opinion, the gift of Shabbat is a wonder because it’s not deducible from the natural world. The cycle of the year, with its seasons and of the lunar months, with the moon, are observable astronomically. But there’s nothing in nature that says there must be a seven-day week. And so, we’re given this treasure of weekly renewal.
We don’t need to wait an entire year to change again. Each week, Shabbat can be our Elul, our time of reflection and repentance — and havdalah, Saturday night, the new week, can be our miniature version of the high holidays.
“What does Shabbat have to do with repentance?” the mystic Rebbe Nachman of Breslov asked over 200 years ago. The answer he found was based on a midrash that Cain repented on Shabbat and he thus suggests: “When a person repents completely and repels evil entirely, and so has calm — this is the aspect of Shabbat.” Our Shabbat is a place of healing and resolution from our growth and repair each week.
New beginnings are not just for a new home, a new job, starting college. They are built into the soul. We learn from Parshah Bereishit that even God wanted a new beginning. God could have saved this concept for the Ten Commandments. But instead, God didn’t just tell us to keep Shabbat. God engaged in Shabbat and was the first one to do so. We, then, are called to emulate God in being creative agents of renewal.
“Let me fall and my new self will catch me,” the Baal Shem Tov taught. We need courage to shed our old skin, to let briefly go before finding the courage to again take on the challenges of life. The way to do this, we learn in our parshah, is through Shabbat. JN
Rabbi Dr. Shmuly Yanklowitz is the president and dean of Valley Beit Midrash.