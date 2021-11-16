Are we up to the task to live each day with spiritual awareness? Are we prepared to live morally, ready to be called upon? Are we ready to struggle to achieve a higher ethical calling?
In this week’s Torah portion, we discover one of the most profound existential struggles in the Torah. “Jacob was left alone and a man wrestled with him until the break of dawn.” (Gen. 32:25)
Who was this “ish” (man) that wrestles through the night with Jacob? The Sages argued that Jacob was wrestling with the angel of Esau, his brother, and that as Jacob was preparing to encounter his brother, he first needed to wrestle with his spiritual counterpart. From a different perspective, Rambam and Ramban argue as to whether this was an actual physical wrestling or an inner spiritual, existential experience. Was he wrestling with his own internal self or with an external force?
At the end of the struggle when Jacob was victorious, the angel said “No longer will it be said that your name is Jacob, but Israel, for you have struggled with the Divine and with man and have overcome.” With this powerful verse, the Torah teaches us that to be a Jew, to be a part of Israel, means to struggle with God and with other people for what is true and good. To be called Israel means to be one who struggles for meaning, for purpose, to reach for God, and to strive to improve the ethical and spiritual fabric of our lives.
Many today are trying to sell us “true religion” all wrapped up with a perfect bow. If we just submit to their perfect truths then we’ve made it. But Judaism, as we learn from our great forefather Jacob, is more about the journey than the destination, more about the struggle than the answer, more about the search for truth than the perfect achievement of truth (which only God can know). We are asked to be humble rather than certain.
We are called upon to be inquisitive rather than confident.
Jacob demands, in the end, that the angel give him a blessing. Jacob’s struggle was not mere intellectual curiosity, arrogance or self-interest. He wanted a lasting connection with God in his pursuit for justice and holiness; he wanted an eternal blessing.
In the end of the struggle, Jacob says, “I have seen God face to face.” (Gen. 32:30) It is similar to Moses. (Ex. 33:11) To see God is to wrestle existentially with the core of our being, our source of responsibility and our purpose, and yet, is also to become transparent, to return to God and to share one’s deepest inner being and motives before the gates of heaven.
Emmanuel Levinas, the great 20th century French Jewish philosopher, wrote “the encounter with ‘the face’ – the most vulnerable part of another person-imposes infinite obligations on the one who opens him/herself to the encounter.” To wrestle with God and to look at God “face to face” means to accept upon oneself infinite obligations.
It could be that the greatest inhibition for us modern 21st century Jews to truly come to God is our fear of being seen and our fear of becoming responsible before we have autonomously chosen a task and understood it fully. Jacob’s victorious wrestling with God should give us hope that if we engage in battle spiritually and ethically that we, too, can come to see the face of God. We will need to learn and prepare, but together we can persevere a journey of lifelong learning and seeking to fulfill a higher calling. JN
Rabbi Dr. Shmuly Yanklowitz is president and dean of the Valley Beit Midrash and author of 21 books on Jewish ethics.