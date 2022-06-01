Shavuot can feel like a minor Jewish holiday compared to Pesach and Sukkot by American Jews. As Jonathan Sarna, a professor of American Jewish history at Brandeis University, wryly observed, “Shavuot has no mazel (luck).”
Shavuot’s lack of luck is as likely due to logistics as it is to an absence of discernible rituals. “Passover,” Sarna said, “has the good fortune of its proximity to the Easter season and has the universal theme of freedom. Shavuot is more difficult to understand for many Jews.”
The festival, is celebrated near the beginning of summer. It commemorates a pivotal rabbinic narrative of Jewish peoplehood — the Jews receiving the Torah from God at the foot of Mount Sinai in a three-day extravaganza complete with divine pyrotechnics. But in the holiday’s post-modern observance, the glamour and drama have been downsized. It is viewed as a less exciting, more intellectual holiday celebrating learning.
Shavuot’s perceived unimportance also has to do with its short duration. Pesach and Sukkot are celebrated for a week. By contrast, Shavuot is celebrated for one day. Its proximity to Memorial Day in America makes it more of a gateway to summertime than a solemn event. There are also no adjacent Christian holidays spotlighting Shavuot. Passover is near Easter, and Hanukkah is often conflated with Christmas. Shavuot’s unlucky placement on the calendar puts it in the middle of an endless stretch of mostly empty time between Passover and the High Holidays.
Sarna says “Passover has a traditional ritual: the seder,” he says. “Sukkot has traditional rituals: lulav, etrog and sukkah. Hanukkah has a traditional ritual: light the candles. Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur have traditional rituals around life and death. Purim has a traditional ritual: the Megillah and booing when we hear Haman’s name. By contrast, Shavuot has no major traditional ritual. There is praying and learning, but prayer and learning in and of themselves are not major traditional rituals.”
Sarna also points out that Passover and Sukkot require significant preparation. At Sukkot, for example, Jews build a sukkah (a temporary dwelling) to ponder the fragility of life within its impermanent walls. Shavuot is a “shul-based holiday more than a family-around-the-table holiday. While Shavuot has some traditions, there are no major rituals associated with it.” Hence, the rabbis stressed the drama of the giving of the Torah at Sinai.
In keeping with some tradition, many Jews serve dairy food — featuring cheese and sour cream, Shavuot’s dairy tradition is linked to the biblical description of Israel as the “land of milk and honey.”
A Midrash says that when Moses received the Torah, the whole of Mt. Sinai erupted with a profusion of sweet-smelling flowers and greenery. Therefore, in our time, some synagogues and homes are decorated with flowers and greens on Shavuot.
Some see a problem with Shavuot is that its more overt spiritual and mystical qualities may be too abstract for many Jews. For example, the all-night study session, called tikkun leil Shavuot, is meant to be a mystical encounter with God and tied to the concept of hastening the Messiah’s arrival. But something meaningful eventually happened on Shavuot for American Jews—religious school confirmation was shifted to the holiday. Sarna said, “The link to Torah and learning drew a lot of people to the synagogue if you had or knew a child who was being confirmed. It was their Jewish graduation. We have accounts of confirmation going back to the 19th century.” Early Reform Judaism replaced bar mitzvah with confirmation.
However, Shavuot’s emphasis on its agricultural origins prevented it from gaining overall traction in American Jewish life. In Israel, even secular kibbutzim celebrate Shavuot as a harvest holiday. In ancient times, it was the time of pilgrimage to the Temple in Jerusalem to mark the sacrifice of the harvest’s first fruits. The ancient Hebrews celebrated Shavuot as a thanksgiving to God for the wheat harvest. The Torah refers to the harvest as Chag Hakatsir (Feast of the harvest) and as Yom Habikkurim (Day of First Fruits.) The first loaves of bread were offered to God as thanks for His bounty.
Despite the absence of traditional rituals, good timing, urban communal relevance, Shavuot remains relevant in our lives as a link with our past and connection to contemporary positive values.
In the connection of Shavuot with the giving of the Ten Commandments and the whole of the Hebrew bible, even though women were excluded from witnessing the actual giving and receiving of the Torah at the foot of Mount Sinai, feminists have indicated that Shavuot celebrates Ruth and her loyalty to Naomi, her mother-in-law, who accepted her. That she worked hard in the fields of Boaz to earn his respect and affections. She self-identifies as Jewish, “Your people will be my people, And your God my God” and she is accepted. The lessons of the story are plentiful. There is the importance of intermarriage, intercultural connection, conversion, strong feminism, and welcome.
Shavuot is an affirmation of the Jewish tradition of connection -- a tradition worthy of study and honor; a tradition both written and oral; a tradition that celebrates the importance of ongoing Jewish contribution to treasured values. JN
Rabbi Jeffrey Schesnol is the ceremonial and spiritual Leader of Or Adam Congregation for Humanistic Judaism and associate director of the Arizona Jewish Historical Society.