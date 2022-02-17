There is a vivid memory that I have as a young boy growing up in Johannesburg, South Africa, walking into a large department store in the suburbs and being faced with a peculiar “nativity.” A large calf surrounded by robed people looking up with great reverence.
This took place around Passover, and I imagine this was a marketing attempt at connecting to their Jewish customers. Unfortunately, the painful reminder of national betrayal constitutes a racial faux-pas. As the years have passed, I have developed a deeper and more profound understanding of that tragic moment in Jewish history. I hope this perspective will enrich our understanding of the timeless nature of the Torah.
The conventional understanding of the biblical narrative is that the Jewish people engaged in an act of idolatry forty days after experiencing divine revelation. It is impossible to accept that the singular personal revelation of G-d would be followed by a descent into hedonistic paganism. Nachmanides explains that this was not the case at all. The Jewish people, expecting the return of Moses from Sinai, felt abandoned by their leader. Nachmanides explains that Kabbalistcally, G-d engages with the world through four modalities. The calf represents the modality of strict justice.
The Jewish people, bereft of leadership after experiencing the greatest heights of human existence, sought to create an intercedent to cling to the Divine. The calf was a portal through which they could remain attached to the Sinai experience. They felt that strict justice truly expressed their current state, lost in the desert with no guidance. If that is so, what was so egregious that the Talmud teaches that all pain and suffering of our long history is in some form related to the Golden Calf? The eternal lesson of the Golden Calf is that the twisting of Torah to accommodate the needs of men is the source of human suffering. Nietzsche is often quoted saying, “G-d is dead”; few complete the dictum “for man has killed Him.”
This Shabbos, we have an opportunity to reconnect to the pristine truth of Torah knowledge. There is no greater privilege than being a part of a nation that is privy to the mind of G-d. Drink deeply from the essence of all reality. JN
Rabbi Shafir Roizman is the spiritual leader of Ohr Hatorah Congregation in Phoenix.