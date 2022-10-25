Apocryphal imaginations of world destruction, domination and conquest gnaw at our consciousness. Doom and apocalypse strum the emotions into a kind of shocking awe that mesmerizes with fascination of what may occur next.
Scaremongers masquerading as prophets of doom capitalize on the opportunity to stand on top pedestals declaring that black clouds of peril are soon upon us.
Yet fatal diseases that ravage humanity, earthquakes that destroy cities and tsunamis that wash away large populations are difficult to wrap one’s hands around. The seeming gargantuan quirks in the natural progression of life that leave catastrophic repercussions force us to throw up our hands in utter abandon of any explanation. Such experience according to the Ramban (Iyov, Introduction) is the main cause amongst our people for abdication of religion.
Only God Himself can provide the answer as the Talmud relates, “This matter (destruction of the first Temple) was asked of the Sages and the Prophets yet they could not explain it until the Holy One Blessed Be Himself explained it.” (Nedarim 81a)
Therefore, when we read in this week’s portion about the drowning of humanity concomitantly we scour the text for answers. Only God can provide an explanation for this anomalous deluge.
Of course when we look at the story of that generation, we see that their deeds had such a profound effect on the universe that their actions spread like a cancer beyond their own confines. As a result, the ensuing flood was a matter of consequential recourse.
The Torah states, “And God saw the earth and behold it was corrupted for all the flesh had corrupted its way upon the earth.” (Genesis 6:12) Rashi (ad loc) explains that the reference to “all flesh” is also to the animal kingdom. That is to say that they too were involved in aberrant copulations. Animals of different species were mating with each other.
The Beis Halevi (ad loc) asks that this explanation poses a philosophical dilemma. It is axiomatic to Jewish belief that people have free will as the Talmud declares in Brachos (33b). The centrality of this idea is expounded upon and emphasized by all the Torah scholars especially the Rambam (Laws of Teshuva 5, 6). However, animals don’t have such capacity. They can’t build or destroy with the thrust of their volition. They act with instinct. If that is the case, how can they become corrupt? They don’t choose between right and wrong.
The answer is that there are holy places in the world and irreverent places. There are venerable places such as Jerusalem and the Temple Mount. And there are disreputable places such as some cities in the shinier areas of the United States.
One with sensitivity can feel the spiritual purity of the holy sights even when they don’t come in contact with any residents. This is true in vice versa. The reason is that these areas are actually holy and the opposite. How do they become that way?
Our actions not only influence us they also affect the physical inanimate environment around us. If we act in a righteous way, we uplift all those that are in the radius if our surroundings.
Therefore, the state of the generation of the flood was so depraved it caused the animal kingdom to become corrupt. Not because they have free choice but because they were soiled with the liquid of vile impunity of the depraved society around them. JN
Rabbi Yakov Bronsteyn is a senior lecturer at Phoenix Community Kollel, a podcaster and West Coast kashrus administrator for Star-K Kosher Certification.