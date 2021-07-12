How many of you check your email from your phone? Or communicate with others using WhatsApp? Facebook Messenger? GroupMe? How many send communications via Twitter or Instagram? One of the results of the ease with which we can communicate is that our words and conversations can lose their impact. Every day we are bombarded with words. We receive junk mail and email and are constantly being solicited by telephone. The Information Age is in danger of turning into a wilderness of wasted words. No wonder so many of us claim that we don’t hear God calling.
The final book of the Torah, which bears the name of this week's parshah, has no wasted words. It consists of Moses' final speeches to the Israelites. It begins: "These are the words that Moses spoke to all Israel." Traditional commentators take great pains to point out that Moses, one of the first to take the call with God, initially said, "I am not a man of words," yet proved to be a great orator in the final chapters of his legacy.
It is interesting to note that the Book of Devarim, Deuteronomy, is linguistically linked to its predecessor, Bemidbar, the Book of Numbers. They both share the same Hebrew root davar. Bemidbar is a book about growth and chaos. It is in the midbar, the wilderness, that the Israelites rebel: We challenge Moses and even God's authority. In Bemidbar we are presented with a Moses who exhibits great fluctuations of temper and temperament. He negotiates and manipulates. He is alternately filled with cockiness and self-doubt. He is a tortured soul. Anger and insecurity cause him to lose everything he holds dear. His words alternately burn with despair and compassion.
Devarim, on the other hand, is a book that brings closure. The Moses we see in Devarim has gone through a radical transformation. He now understands that his days are numbered. Self-pity has given way to self-awareness. Every moment and every word must count as he coaches, cajoles, chastises and cheers his people on, on the eve of their entrance into the Promised Land.
Put in the language of the great 20th century philosopher Martin Buber, the midbar, as featured in Bemidbar, is the realm of the "It"--of daily transactional interaction. Devarim, on the other hand, is the realm of the "Eternal Thou"--of meaningful and life-changing connection to one another and to God.
Like Moses and the Israelites, each of us must travel through our own midbar in order to fully understand our role in life. As we grow as human beings, our task is to understand that life is a process of becoming aware of and accepting our limitations and gifts. Some of us never leave the midbar: We remain trapped in the seductive cycle of becoming and never fully emerge into the realm of Devarim. Most of us (most of the time) fluctuate between the two realms--shifting between higher and lower arenas of consciousness and connection. Our goal in life should be to constantly seek to make our words and our deeds reflect the potential for holiness that God has given us by creating us in the divine image. Like Moses, we should strive to understand that there are no wasted words. Every conversation and each connection that we can make with one another provides us with the opportunity to experience holiness. Only then will we be ready for the call from God to “Do Jewish.” JN
Rabbi Jeremy Schneider is the spiritual leader of Temple Kol Ami in Scottsdale and the vice president of the Board of Rabbis of Greater Phoenix.