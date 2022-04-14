As we gather around our seder tables, for many it is a highly anticipated family event, often it is a reunion of friends and family who have conducted seders together in the years past.
The seder is an opportunity to catch up on family news and reminisce about the year gone by.
Then we have the ritual element, the seder traditions and the words of the Haggadah that are the same from year to year. The conversations in the Haggadah are all too familiar.
For some, it is invigorating, yet for others, it may be boring. Unless, you became creative by bringing games to the seder, having children perform or having guided conversations.
The question is, why must we repeat the same seder with the same conversational themes from year to year?
In addition, it’s been thousands of years since our ancestors left Egypt, how is it still relevant to us?
Let’s take a look at the very opening passages of the Haggadah.
It reads, “This is the bread of affliction that our ancestors ate in the land of Egypt. Whoever is hungry, come and eat. Whoever is in need, come and participate in the paschal lamb. This year we are here, next year we will be in the land of Israel. This year we are enslaved, next year we will be free.”
Why would the Haggadah choose to open with these passages, describing the suffering that our ancestors went through thousands of years ago? Should we not open with gratitude, declaring how fortunate we are that G-d redeemed us from Egypt?
There is a deeper question here as well. How can we be told to celebrate and experience true freedom at our seder, when for thousands of years, we have suffered materially and spiritually by being in exile, we were persecuted and not free to serve G-d the way we really would have liked to.
Rather we are under the spell of our evil inclination, facing daily challenges doing our best to do right from wrong.
It’s recorded in the code of Jewish law, that it’s a tradition in Jewish homes to beautify their seder table with expensive tableware. Traditionally Jews put out their finest silver and we recline during the seder, all to demonstrate affluence and liberty.
This tells us that the objective of the seder is to highlight our freedom and good fortune and yet, the very beginning speaks of the bread of affliction that was eaten during our time in Egypt, and that there are still hungry people that have to be invited to the table, that this year we are still in exile and we pray that next year we be in the land of Israel, free, with the coming of mashiach.
To celebrate freedom at the seder table, despite our spiritual and material suffering and failures really goes to the heart of the very celebration, without it the seder rituals make no sense.
Are we celebrating spiritual and physical freedom when we are not actually free?
Because this idea is so central to our Seder, the Haggadah opens by addressing this question, highlighting the bread/matza on our table is reminiscent of the bread in Egypt.
There are still those amongst us who are poor and needy, and unfortunately we are still in exile this year. That next year, we hope to be in Jerusalem.
The Hebrew word for Egypt is mitzrayim, which means limitations and straights.
Physically, G-d took us out of Egypt 3,300 years ago. But the spiritual and emotional Exodus is an ongoing process. True and lasting freedom is only experienced if it is preceded by some sort of enslavement and limitations.
Recognizing that there are still poor amongst us, means that on some level we are still in exile, this knowledge is essential to celebrate the seder properly.
We must realize that G-d indeed took the Jews out of Egypt. Now it’s the Jews turn to take Egypt out of the Jew, out of our hearts and minds.
As we sit down to the seder, we acknowledge that we are not entirely free of Egyptian influence. It is our responsibility to make the final transformation and shed our servitude to Egypt.
This year at the seder, let us celebrate our ongoing relationship with G-d as it continues to evolve and develop within us.
Every year the rituals and themes focus on redemption and liberty, because redemption is always invigorating, no matter how many times we experience it. It’s never more of the same, it’s always new and exciting.
We don’t celebrate the seder only to thank G-d for an event of the past, we celebrate it to empower us to continue the exodus in the present, as we finally reach our destination, the coming of mashiach.
Wishing you all a very happy, kosher and meaningful Passover. JN
Rabbi Yossi Levertov is the director at Chabad of Scottsdale and dean of the new Yeshiva high school in Scottsdale.