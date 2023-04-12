For the last week, Moses has been initiating Aaron and his sons into the Priesthood. He has run through all the offerings that must be brought, the order, the details. Now it is Aaron’s turn to take over the reins. Moses tells Aaron, “Come close to the altar and begin the process.”
Our sages pick up something in the nuance of the language. Why was it necessary for Moses to cajole Aaron to perform the service? Was this not one of the most coveted positions available?
Aaron, though, was deeply ashamed. Not too long before, in Moses’s absence, he had been instrumental in bringing about the sin of the Golden Calf. The people, in their consternation and confusion, had turned to him to supply them with an alternative leader. And, while his intention had been to delay them so that Moses would return before anything happened, he had ultimately played a role in bringing the Golden Calf into existence. In his imagination, the protrusions of the altar were the horns of an ox, the altar itself mocking him as hypocrite. How are you, Aaron, going to perform the service for the Almighty after creating an idol of your own?
It was this thought that paralyzed Aaron and halted him. When Moses saw that Aaron was troubled, he said to him, “Come close, approach the altar. Why are you embarrassed? That’s why you were chosen!”
We can understand that Moses, leader of the Jewish People, brother of Aaron, wants to encourage his brother and guide him past his fears. But what was his message? The two things seem unrelated! Yes, it’s true that I was chosen, but I still feel unworthy as I have previously participated in such a disgraceful sin!
Rabbi Chaim Vital (1543-1620 CE) one of the great Kabbalists, tells us that besides the general obligations everyone has to obey the commandments of the Torah, each of us is sent down to earth to perfect one particular area. The key to a person fulfilling his or her destiny is not merely in the random performance of mitzvot but in the mastery of one mitzvah, one character trait, or the avoidance of a particular prohibition.
The rabbis grapple with this concept. How is a person supposed to know what is their purpose? How can I focus on my mission if it remains hidden from me? After all, we no longer have prophets or seers to enlighten us!
Rabbi Yisrael Meir Kagan (1839-1933), a rabbi, Talmudist and prolific author, offers us some guidance. Fortunately, one does not need a prophet. All one needs is some solitude, introspection and honesty. Then you try to find the point that is most difficult for you — the one thing that you’re stuck on that you can’t get right. He writes a parable. At war, when there’s a strategic position to be won, or an important military base, you can be sure that the enemy will defend that to the utmost. They will have the most skilled soldiers guarding that place.
The Evil Inclination works much the same way. He will let you go far with things that don’t matter all that much. But know, the place where you have to struggle the most, where the fighting is intense, where you go two steps forward and are pushed one step, or two or three steps, backwards — that’s where the important battle is taking place. That can be relationships with your kids, giving charity, suffering a slight to your ego. Where it’s the most difficult — that is your way in.
This is what Moses was conveying to Aaron. When he saw how hard it was for Aaron to approach the service, he said, “This is what you were chosen for! This must be a key element in your life’s mission.”
May we all have the space and clarity to discover our life’s mission. To have the courage to wage that battle and to emerge victorious. Shabbat Shalom! JN
Rabbi Sholom Twerski is the assistant rabbi of Beth Joseph Congregation and the rabbinic administrator at the Greater Phoenix Vaad HaKashruth.