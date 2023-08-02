Every day, three times a day, Jews who pray using the text coined by our sages recite a short list of G-d’s praises which was lifted from Moses’ description of G-d in this week’s Torah portion. The Lord who is merciful, mighty and awesome. The composition of these prayers was done by a body of 120 sages in the very beginning of the Second Temple Era, shortly after the story of Purim.
The Talmud in Yoma 69b asks the question, “Why is it that they’re referred to as the Men of the Great Assembly?” What made them so great? After all, they were likely of lesser stature than sages of previous generations, men who were present during the time of the First Temple.
The Talmud then directs us to this phrase that Moses had said — this singular praise of G-d and tells us of the metamorphosis it underwent through the ages. When the prophet Jeremiah witnessed the destruction of the Temple and saw how the Babylonians were given free reign to trample, pillage, deface and destroy the sacred site, he said to himself, “Where is the might of the Almighty? There is no display of strength here!” And so, when he prayed, he omitted any mention of “The Mighty One.”
Midway through the first exile, when the prophet Daniel — the prophet who was called to interpret the writing on the wall which signified the end of the Babylonian rule and the beginning of the Persian rule — witnessed how the Jews were dominated by and subservient to foreign powers, he said to himself, “Where is the awesomeness of the Almighty? The nations perceive no awe in G-d or His people.” And so, when he prayed, he left out the phrase, “The Awesome One.”
The Talmud asks, “How could these great men, prophets though they may be, tamper with a formula that Moses created?” The Talmud answers, “Because they knew that G-d is truth and they could not bring themselves, nor would G-d Himself desire them, to utter a description which to their eyes, lacked truth.”
Nonetheless, when the Men of the Great Assembly took it upon themselves to compose the Amida, the prayer, they reinstated the original text of Moses. “Where is His might in evidence when marauders pillage the Sanctuary? Therein lies His might! For Him to remain mute, allowing them to carry on with the desecration of His Temple, is the biggest demonstration of His might and self-control!” Where is His awesomeness evident when His people are dominated by other nations? Therein lies His awesomeness, for they are a sheep surrounded by wolves yearning to destroy them, and yet they continue to exist despite being dominated by those wolves.”
That is why they are called the Great Assembly. Their greatness was their ability to perceive the truth of Moses’ description under less-than-ideal conditions and to reclaim his original proclamation.
How were they able to see what the prophets before them could not?
Rabbi Shlomo Farhi suggests that it has to do with a difference in big-picture perspective. As prophets, Jeremiah and Daniel experienced G-d first-hand. They conversed with G-d and saw His active hand in creation. For them to see a lack of open Divine interference was a lack of a display of might and awesomeness.
The Men of the Great Assembly were from a different era. They were of an era where prophecies had halted. Where open miracles ceased to exist. Where to perceive any embodiment of Divine was to read in between the lines of natural occurrences. They lived through the story of Purim, where the Hand of G-d was not accompanied by a clap of thunder, billowing clouds or the splitting of a sea. It was with the nudge of a particular person being in a particular place at a particular time. A conversation overheard, an overly ambitious officer, a sleepless night, a reading of chronicles, plots and subterfuge. They were more attuned to the quiet nuances of might and awesomeness that would escape the attention of men that were used to grand displays.
The lessons we pull out from this piece of Talmud, I venture, is that we must meet the Almighty from a place of truth. We cannot pretend we know Him in any other way than we have experienced or discerned. But also, that we must seek out and attune ourselves to how we might experience the kindness, the might and the awesomeness in the muted, subtle and murky world we find ourselves in. JN
Rabbi Sholom Twerski is the assistant rabbi of Beth Joseph Congregation and the rabbinic administrator at the Greater Phoenix Vaad HaKashruth.