As we go through life, we can struggle to keep our connection to G-d, through prayer and Torah study, as fresh, exciting, invigorating and inspirational as it is meant to be.
How can we be consistently inspired to maintain that spark of positive emotion viz-a-viz G-d and His Torah?
This week’s Torah portion, Parshat Emor, may help. Toward the end of the parshah, the Torah commands us to bake the Lechem Hapanim, the Showbread, and lay them on the Shulchan, the Table, inside the Holy Temple. The famous Talmudic personality Reish Lakish states (Menachot 29a) that on the festivals the Kohanim, the priests, would pick up the Shulchan and say to all the nation, “See how beloved you are before G-d.”
The Talmud explains that the miraculous nature of the Showbread, which stayed fresh and warm during the course of the entire week from the time it was baked until it was eaten a week later, demonstrated this love. Why though, does this show G-d’s love for us more acutely than any of the many other miracles which occurred daily in the Temple?
Rabbi Yosef Shalom Elyashiv OBM answers this difficulty by quoting the sages in Medrash Yalkut Shimoni who tell us that G-d wants us to learn and love the Torah each day like it is a special new edict from the king. The first day a royal edict is issued, everyone runs to hear it and excitedly abides by it. It is fresh and invigorating. Over time however, it slowly becomes stale and uninteresting. Not so the Torah. Each day we should treat it like it is the first time we are hearing it, as if Hashem commanded us today.
This is the message of the Showbread. When we bake them for G-d, although a full week has gone by, surely enough time for them to harden and grow stale, in the eyes of G-d they nevertheless stay fresh and warm, due to His love for us and our service. So too, in our Torah learning and service of G-d, we must reciprocate G-d’s love for us with a constantly refreshed attitude toward Him and His holy Torah.
However, our feelings of warmth, love, and excitement ought not be limited to our relationship with the Divine. As our parshah tells us a bit earlier, when revealing the penalty for the heinous act of blasphemy against G-d, “And one who blasphemes the name of Hashem shall be put to death… And if a man inflicts a mortal wound in his fellow man, he shall be put to death. If he inflicts damage then restitution shall be paid... And one who wounds an animal must be made to pay.” Shouldn’t blasphemy be in a league of its own? Surely the act of affronting G-d Almighty cannot be equated with attacking human beings. And surely it has no place next to the laws of injurious action towards animals! Why then are all of these ideas placed together?
Perhaps the Torah reiterates the laws of damaging people and animals in direct conjunction with its directives toward blasphemy because very often people are quite careful about the reverence and esteem afforded their Creator. However, mortal feelings, property and possessions are often trampled upon and harmed even by those who seem to have utmost respect for the Immortal.
Therefore, when declaring the enormity of blasphemy, the Torah does not forget to mention the iniquity of striking someone less than omnipotent. It links the blaspheming of G-d to the crime of damage toward those created in His image. It puts them side by side as equals. Because maintaining a positive relationship with all of G-d’s creations matters, just as it does with G-d Himself. JN
Rabbi Yisroel Weiner is head of school at Phoenix Hebrew Academy.