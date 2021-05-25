One of the more difficult concepts for us to grasp is the seemingly endless repetition that is part of Jewish life. “How could my prayers or actions have meaning?” we ask, “when all I do is say and do the same things over and over again?”
The end of last week’s Torah portion helps us to answer this question. It describes the offerings that the prince of each tribe brought in honor of the Tabernacle’s dedication.
On the first day, Nachshon son of Aminadav brought his offering. The Torah uses six verses to expound, in precise detail, upon the exact measurements and components thereof. On the second day, Netanel ben Tzuar of the tribe of Yissachar brought the exact same offering. On the third day Eliyav of Zevulun performed the same ceremony.
This was repeated 12 separate days, by 12 different princes. And each day the Torah repeats verbatim the entire offering, changing only the name of the presenter and his tribe. Normally, the Torah is concise and abbreviated. Why then, if all twelve brought the exact same gifts, is each and every prince’s offering detailed over and over?
The Torah should simply say the offerings were brought on 12 consecutive days, state what they consisted of and then list the names of the 12 princes who brought them. Seventy verses would then be compacted into no more than 10 or 15, saving 50 verses.
The Torah, says Rabbi Mordechai Kamenetzky, in repeating the 12 offerings and spending six verses on each one, leaves us with a message that is both powerful and pertinent. Many of our deeds are repeats of generations past. Many are repeats from yesterday. But they are all beloved and cherished before the Almighty. Day after day, Hashem wants to hear and see the exact same prayer, blessing and charitable action over and over. And it is always as dear to Him as the very first time.
However, there is still another lesson here. Aaron, leader of Israel’s clergy, was not asked to present an offering. Aaron was quite upset. Parshah Beha’alotcha begins with G-d’s pacification of Aaron. G-d tells Aaron, “when you will light the candles...” Rashi quotes the Sages: “G-d told him, ‘do not fret. Your lot is greater than theirs. You will arrange and kindle the menorah.’” But why, asks Nachmanides, is lighting the menorah greater than the gifts of the princes?
Secondly, there are greater services that are given to Aaron — the incense for example. What’s so special about lighting the menorah?
Nachmanides explains: It alludes to the menorah rekindled by the Hasmoneans in conjunction with the Chanukah miracle. “Your children,” Aaron is told, “will light a special menorah over 1,000 years in the future.” That is how Aaron was appeased.
How was his lack of participation appeased by assuring him that one day, his descendants would initiate something very special? The answer, explains Rabbi Kamenetzky, is that people may do what seem to be monumental actions, but in truth they are fleeting. Conversely, there are seemingly minor acts that have eternal impact. Aaron’s contribution wasn’t only the lighting of the Tabernacle’s menorah.
It was the resulting spiritual inspiration created for eternity. His actions inspired the lighting of the menorah in the days of the Hasmoneans, the secret lighting of menorahs during the Zoroastrian era, the lighting of menorahs carved from rotten potatoes deep in the Warsaw ghetto and the ongoing love for lighting the menorah of Jews across the globe.
The gift that Aaron brought to the inauguration may have seemed small. However, it didn’t dissipate into historical oblivion like the gifts of the 12 princes. It lasted for eternity, making it the greatest gift of all. JN
Rabbi Yisroel Weiner is the principal of Phoenix Hebrew Academy.
