The rabbis teach us that there is no chronology in the Torah. Events may appear in any order; distances do not matter; time sequences do not exist. In physics we learn about Einstein’s theory of relativity, that if humans could travel the speed of light, we would find that there are no physical dimensions and no time. At the speed of light, the material world vanishes, only the world of non-dimension exists. God’s place is at the speed of light. There are no dimensions, no time. Therefore, everything occurs in God’s world simultaneously. Only in our world, an aberration of God’s perspective, do dimensions exist. That is why there is no chronology in the Torah.
Life is what happens to you while you are planning out your life. Take this true story.
His name was Fleming, and he was a poor Scottish farmer. One day, while trying to eke out a living for his family, he heard a cry for help coming from a nearby bog. He dropped his tools and ran to the bog. There, mired to his waist in black muck was a terrified boy, screaming and struggling to free himself. Farmer Fleming saved the lad from what could have been a slow and terrifying death.
The next day, a fancy carriage pulled up to the Scotsman’s sparse surroundings. An elegantly dressed nobleman stepped out and introduced himself as the father of the boy Farmer Fleming had saved.
“I want to repay you,” said the nobleman. “You saved my son’s life.” “No, I can’t accept payment for what I did,” the Scottish farmer replied, waving off the offer. At that moment, the farmer’s own son came to the door of the family hovel.
“Is that your son?” the nobleman asked. “Yes,” the farmer replied proudly.
“I’ll make you a deal. Let me take him and give him a good education. If the lad is anything like his father, he’ll grow to a man you can be proud of.” And that he did. In time, Farmer Fleming’s son graduated from St. Mary’s Hospital Medical School in London and went on to become known throughout the world as the noted Sir Alexander Fleming — the man who discovered penicillin.
Years afterward, the nobleman’s son was stricken with pneumonia. What saved him? Penicillin. The name of the nobleman? Lord Randolph Churchill. His son’s name? Sir Winston Churchill.
If the Churchill/Fleming story is a little miraculous for you, consider the everyday tale: boy meets girl, boy asks girl out, girl refuses; boy meets same girl a second time in different circumstances, boy asks girl out, girl accepts, months later they are married. Have you heard a similar story? How often does history seem to have its own mind? People meet time and again, only to find that their destinies seem intertwined, regardless of the choices they make.
The events of our material lives are chronological. We plan for them; we anticipate them; we think and believe they constitute the fabric of our lives. Day begins and upon waking we think about the events upcoming: What will I eat this morning? What will I accomplish at work today? What errands do I need to run? Who do I need to call? This appears to be our reality. It’s a go-go-go mentality. But beyond that reality exists a greater, larger reality: God’s presence.
Each year, as we go-go-go, as we travel forward and, yet, back to this week’s Torah portion, Lech-lecha, we are reminded of the adventure that God asks Abram to go on. He must leave everything that he knows and go out into the unknown. This is scary, to put it mildly. But, like Abram, we can be comforted to know that God’s presence is always there. God’s presence is timeless as we move through our activities, and like Abram, our adventures.
Our material lives, our daily schedules are linear, chronological, sensible. We have our joys and sorrows, our obligations and our responsibilities. We meet them and move on. But there exists another level, a level in which there is no before or after — only the eternal present. In that moment, ultimate significance intersects with the material now. We experience a glimpse of divinity; the eternal Presence enters the material now and we experience an unforgettable moment. As you move quickly through your schedule, make time for the timeless. JN
Rabbi Jeremy Schneider is the spiritual leader of Temple Kol Ami in Scottsdale and vice president of the Board of Rabbis of Greater Phoenix.