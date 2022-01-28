Depending upon your denominational orientation, Torah can be viewed as love letters from God to the Jewish people, or B’nei Yisrael’s love letters to God. However, some people historically and pejoratively have interpreted Torah as a thing devoid of love, strictly an assemblance of directives lacking feeling. The argument of law vs. love has accompanied the Jewish people, at times for the better and at times for the worse.
The first distinctive word in this week’s parshah, therefore its title, is Mishpatim. It can be understood as laws, but it also can mean sentences, like words strung together, statutes, codes (of conduct), ordinances, standards for living righteous lives. There are 53 Mishpatim in this parshah.
Parshat Mishpatim presents an array of laws for us, but not in an easily discernable order. Therefore, these laws, which some scholars refer to as The Covenant Code, take time to review and comprehend. Some resemble legal constructs from ancient neighboring societies, such as Hammurabi’s Code, Ur-Nammu, Eshnunna, Hittite, Middle Assyrian and Sumerian laws. However, Mishpatim is specific to the Jewish tradition, featuring laws related to honoring (One) God, Shabbat, kashrut, Shalosh Regalim (The Three Pilgrimage Festivals: Pesach, Shavuot and Sukkot), indentured servants, care and regard for parents, fellow humans, livestock, among others.
Snowflakes fall in intricate lace patterns, not always easy to grasp, dissolving sometimes before their details are completely seen. Like snowflakes, these laws are intricate and varied. Unlike snowflakes, they are weighted to the earth and preserved in sacred text, guiding our lives, even helping us turn our enemy into our brother, or sister.
Genevan philosopher, writer and composer, Jean Jacques Rousseau (1712-1778) argued that people were born free. He posited that they must willingly give legitimate authority to the government through social contracts that allow for mutual preservation. According to this view, laws are designed to protect citizens individually and collectively. Five reasons for laws have been identified: 1. To protect a person or group from harm. 2. To protect someone from harming themselves. 3. To promote an individual or group’s understanding of morality. 4. Granting goods and services to people or organizations. 5. To protect governments and their leaders from harm done to them.
In contrast to Roussaeu’s claims, B’nai Yisrael remembers wandering in the desert, on the way to becoming a free people because they were not born free. Instead, freedom was earned with the risks and responsibilities to divest from conditions of enslavement. Although leaving Mitzrayim, the land of narrow spaces, was a seminal event Biblically speaking, it was not a singular event. Those risks and responsibilities need to be activated in every age, revitalizing us and our relationship to something greater than ourselves. In every age, we must “do”…na’aseh ve nishmah … and hear (Ex. 19:8, 24:3, 24:7), or interpret what we must do according to our time, recommitting to our sacred community of deed. Therefore, the articulation and implementation of Jewish laws established an evolving laboratory of personal and societal ideals where human flourishing and the care of all Creation could establish Heaven on Earth.
It is interesting to note that as Rousseau developed his Enlightenment theories, he identified Judaism and its emphasis on compassion and justice as a supremely advanced societal structure, exceeding the detail and effectiveness of his own modern socio-political frameworks.
Love letters have power and import. They can change hearts and minds. They can improve circumstances. Whether we are oriented toward peoples’ love of God or God’s love of people, the laws handed down through Torah, preserved in sentences, continue to provide us with templates for refinement of self and society. As we engage these Mishpatim, may we deeply comprehend that the work does not stop with words on a page. What matters is what we do with them, even if it means making adaptations for the good of all. Furthermore, these laws arise from an expansive, tenacious kind of love that enables Judaism to be an interpretive tradition. Here, love and law unite. They are foundation as well as fuel for us to go forth and dare to do better. JN
Rabbi Mindie Snyder serves as the rabbi and chaplain for Sun Health Communities.