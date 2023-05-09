Viktor Frankl famously wrote: “Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.”
This week’s parshah, which warns us of dire stimuli if our behaviors do not follow the statutes of G-d, is sandwiched between the commemoration of Pesach Sheini last week and the celebration of Yom Yerushalayim next week. There is a pasuk in Bechukosai (26:21) that acts as part of the escalation process: “And if you will walk with me keri.” The word keri is translated by Rashi and other commentators as casually, referring to a lackadaisical attitude toward service of G-d. Ohr Hachaim, among others, translates the word as randomly, referring to the dismissal of the stimuli as coming from G-d; rather attributing it to randomness.
Rav Olshin, Rosh Yeshiva of the famed Beth Medrash Govoha in Lakewood, New Jersey, writes that an essential part of faith in G-d is not merely belief in His existence or even in the absolute truth of His Torah. The keen awareness that G-d directly treats His people with Hashgacha Pratis or Divine Providence is the pinnacle of true faith in G-d. Parenthetically, this is often highlighted when an apparent coincidence has an unbelievably positive outcome. That is the easy part of understanding that G-d is uniquely and intimately involved with our lives. Yet, “Just as we bless for the good; we also bless for the bad,” when something that seems bad happens, this too is G-d’s intervention, targeted for us and for our own benefit and growth, even though we may never understand the logic or reasoning.
G-d instituted Pesach Sheini so those that were unable to bring the korban Pesach would have another chance. Why is this concession necessary if the general rule in Judaism is that anything that is beyond our capacity, we are not responsible for? Rav Olshin suggests that the Korban Pesach, reminiscent of the sheep that the Jews slaughtered in Egypt, is also a metaphorical slaughtering of the Egyptians’ concept of G-d, who refused to believe that G-d is intimately involved in the happenings of this world. Only a myopic worldview can experience the historic and unprecedented makkos without conceding that there is a Master of the Universe. Of course, those that could not bring the Korban Pesach were exempt from bringing the Korban Pesach. However, they would lose out on the opportunity to focus on the lessons of the Korban Pesach that G-d is indeed intimately involved in our lives and is the Stimulator of all stimuli. Therefore G-d instituted Pesach Sheini so that they too would have the opportunity to grow in this all too important area of faith.
We no longer have the Korban Pesach on Pesach or on Pesach Sheini. We do have the gift of Yerushalyim, which G-d miraculously granted us in His benevolence. One does not need to be a history buff or military analyst to see this modern-day miracle as G-d’s direct intervention on behalf of His beloved nation. While on Yom Yerushalayim we celebrate the Old City coming into our hands and the access to the Kotel and historical sites, let us also focus on the unique relationship we have with our Creator Who is intimately involved in our lives.
The Torah is teaching us that the ability to break the negative spiral of spiritual decline resides in our ability to see the world, and our role in it, not as an act of randomness; rather, as a personal mission handed down by the One Who is confident in who we are and Who knows best how to maximize our potential.
Let us utilize this week, the space between Pesach Sheini and Yom Yerushalayim, to reflect on our attitudes and perspective on the space between stimulus and response. When we recognize that the stimulus is coming from a Higher Power, we can then use that space to formulate a response that aligns with the morals and ethics of the Torah. And in that response truly lies our growth and our freedom. JN
Rabbi Baruch Harris is the head of school at Phoenix Hebrew Academy.