Yitzhak Ben-Zvi (1884 – 1963) was called to the presidency of Israel after Chaim Weitzman died in 1952. On the day he became president, he returned home at night and found a sentry marching up and down in front of his house and asked the soldier what he was doing there. The young officer replied that he had been sent by the chief of staff to act as an honor guard before the home of the president. Ben-Zvi was amazed. He entered his home but, a few minutes later, he went out again into the cold, wintry night air. “Look here,” he said to the soldier on duty, “it’s cold outside. Come in and have a cup of hot tea.” The soldier indicated that he could not leave his post. The president entered his home again but returned a few minutes later. “Look, I have an idea,” he said to the soldier, “You go inside for a little while, warm up and have a cup of tea. I will stand outside with your rifle and take your post.” I do not doubt that much could be said about Ben-Zvi’s tenure as president of Israel, but no one could say that he did not care about each individual.
In Parshah Pinchas, Moshe’s student Yehoshua (Joshua) is appointed as the former’s successor as leader of the Jewish people. Why did Yehoshua merit this important and eminent role? The Midrashim provide an unexpected answer. While the Midrash acknowledges among Yehoshua’s qualifying characteristics that he assisted and honored his teacher, Moshe, it also notes that Yehoshua distinguished himself by his custodial care of the space Moshe used for teaching the people Torah. He would arrive early to the tent of study, or stay late, to arrange the benches and tend the floor mats that the students sat on. It is unlikely that the tent of Moshe’s desert academy had a maintenance crew, so someone had to maintain order. But why would Yehoshua’s involvement in these low-skill details appear on the brief list of qualities that led to his promotion as the successor of Moshe?
Perhaps his performance of these otherwise menial tasks demonstrated an essential aspect of Yehoshua’s qualification for leadership. While Yehoshua’s focus on helping Moshe and on maximizing his studies was important for leadership, his maintenance of the furnishings of the communal study space demonstrated his selflessness. Some of his fellow students that used the space were prominent leaders while others played a more modest or no role in public life, but he paid attention to the needs of all. Yehoshua excelled in his consistent outer-directed focus on all others and on their basic needs and comfort — he could never be labeled as self-absorbed. We tend to value what might be called hard leadership skills: aggressiveness, mental sharpness, and direct and frank communication. The much softer trait of selflessness generates leadership of an entirely different kind. The student of Moshe that would be focused on even the basic needs of every Jew made the perfect candidate to take over as shepherd of G-d’s flock.
In an era in which society pushes us towards ever more self-focus and self-promotion, the self-less leader is becoming harder to find. “As they say, you have to love yourself first!” noted the US Weekly in its wry 2015 review of a newly published book (which the magazine pointed out was aptly titled Selfish) containing over four hundred pages of one celebrity’s favorite selfies. Few would argue that the meteoric rise of selfie culture (and its accomplice, social media) has done anything but aggravate our innate propensity to self-absorption. It is ironic but far from shocking that social media appears to have increased loneliness and social alienation. If Yehoshua were alive today, he might ask us who is thinking about the people who, even after the worst of the pandemic, remain isolated, alone and needy. Who will befriend them? Who will be their shoulder to lean on, or be the one they call to share good news? Each one of us, he might say, must be that person, that leader, who picks up the phone, knocks on the door, or sends a text message. Or we can just snap another selfie. JN
Rabbi Yisroel Isaacs is director of the Greater Phoenix Vaad Hakashruth, rabbi at Beth Joseph Congregation and director of the Jewish Enrichment Center.