During Rabbinical School, I traveled to El Salvador with American Jewish World Service and was introduced to a woman named Maria. Maria shared about her time fighting in the jungle and what she had to do to stay alive, even showing the scars from where she had been shot. She was introduced to us as a “freedom fighter,” part of the resistance fighting governmental oppression.
Having found no one to address her and her family’s needs, Maria became part of a group literally fighting for the rights of the poor to determine their own destiny, own land and make a sustainable living. So, yes, she was a freedom fighter … and yet, to some, she was also a guerilla fighter, or perhaps even a terrorist. How should we see Maria — as rebel, or freedom fighter, or terrorist? (Remember, the Maccabees were also rebels and freedom fighters and guerillas — how do we perceive them and their struggle?)
This week’s Torah portion, Korach, teaches the story of a rebellion against Moses and Aaron as the Israelites travel through the desert. Moses’ and Aaron’s cousin, Korach, and his 250 followers challenge Aaron’s exclusive right to the priesthood, saying, “You have gone too far! For all the community are holy, all of them, and Adonai is in their midst. Why then do you raise yourselves above Adonai’s congregation?” When Moses heard this, he fell on his face, the ultimate sign of humility.
Regarding these rebels, what do our Sages say about their challenge to authority? The Babylonian Talmud in Eruvin (13b) teaches that every controversy for the sake of God will ultimately justify itself, but any controversy that is not for God’s sake will not justify itself. Which makes us ask … what is a controversy for the sake of God? We are given the example of the controversy between Hillel and Shammai. And, what is a controversy not for God’s sake? The one of Korach and all his company.
Therefore, we must ask, what was the controversy between Hillel and Shammai? The Talmud says: For three years there was a controversy between their schools, each saying: “The law is in accordance with our view.” Then a heavenly Voice proclaimed: “Both are the words of the living God.” The Voice continued: “Nevertheless, the law is in accordance with the school of Hillel.”
But if both are the words of the living God, why was the school of Hillel given precedence? Because they were amiable and humble, and taught both their own views and those of their opponents, and even taught the views of the opponents before their own. This teaches us that greatness flees from those who seek it, and seeks out those who flee from it.
To me, the difficulty with Korach’s challenge to Moses’ authority, this rebellion, is not that he challenged Moses, but instead it was how he did it: he began his challenge by gathering together 250 men to rise up against Moses. He didn’t start by having a conversation, but instead started with name-calling and an accusation. He did not start by listening and trying to understand the other person’s point of view. He moved straight to rebellion.
In our own lives, we might wonder how relationships might have turned out if we had been better listeners and perhaps not disagreed for selfish needs … instead, what might have happened if we framed our concerns in such a way that it would create only a respectful, productive dialogue, motivated only by the purest search for truth? How might the world be different if challenges to power are framed with dignity, and only pursued for the sake of heaven? How might we avoid possible future rebellions? JN
Rabbi Cookie Lea Olshein is the senior rabbi of Temple Emanuel of Tempe.