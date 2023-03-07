Anger. Anger is a word present over and over this week in our Torah portion, Ki Tisa. Anger can be dangerous. It has the power to be destructive, even when that anger is natural or justified. It is hard to control; we hear that in the word used about God’s anger, that it can blaze forth. Once we start a fire, it is hard to extinguish it. Once we allow our anger to flare, it is hard to rein it in. Just like fire, anger is sometimes necessary. Yet, like fire, it has the power to destroy.
The Israelites have grown restless and restive as they wait the long 40 days and 40 nights for Moses to return to them after receiving the tablets of the law from God. With Aaron at the helm, they decide to make a physical symbol — an idol perhaps — and give all their gold to Aaron who fashions it into a molten calf. The scene cuts to the top of the mountain, where God informs Moses of what is happening, saying, “I see that this is a stiff-necked people.”
While we typically understand this turn of phrase to simply mean they were stubborn, the 15th century Portuguese commentator Abravanel (discussing Exodus Rabbah 42:9) teaches that to be stiff-necked means to be unable to turn one’s head and look down the road to see the consequences of one’s actions. How true this seems of the Israelites; they are focused on their discomfort as they wait and seem unable to consider what the consequences of their betrayal might be.
God continues speaking to Moses, “Now, let me be that my anger may blaze forth against them and that I may destroy them, and make of you a great nation.”
Who is Moses that God should tell him, “Let me be”? Perhaps that God is, in fact, urging Moses to step in, to intercede on behalf of the Israelites. The Midrash (Exodus Rabbah 42:9) asks, “Who is stopping God, that God must say, ‘Let me be?’ It seems to hint that God wants to be talked out of such fierce anger.”
The commentary that I find most affecting on this interchange describes God saying, “Whenever I win an argument with my children, as at the time of the flood or of Sodom and Gomorrah, I lose.” That is, when God wins an argument, he ends up destroying human beings — even when they are guilty, this is still a destruction. God continues, “Whenever I lose an argument, I win.” Meaning, if Moses persuades God not to punish the people of Israel, God might lose the argument, but God actually “wins” by keeping everyone alive as a consequence.
We do not have God’s power to destroy; we do not hold life and death in our hands in the way God is portrayed in our Torah. Yet our anger, too, can blaze forth out of control. Our anger has the power to destroy — our relationships, our goals, our happiness. We can harm ourselves when we give in to anger, even when that anger stems from a natural source or feels justified or even is justified. Left unchecked, anger can fester and build and explode when we cannot contain it any longer, often victimizing someone we love, and often at an inopportune moment.
Just like God, sometimes when we win an argument — with a loved one, a friend, a colleague, a teacher — we really lose. We may “win,” we may even feel vindicated or victorious or powerful in the moment, but we have created hurt, we have said things that can’t be unsaid, we have created distance or damaged friendships or relationships. And sometimes when we “lose” an argument, we win — we see someone else’s perspective, we create healing, we draw closer, we feel the gratification of taking the high road, we bring love and goodness into the world.
Our Torah portion gives us a powerful reminder to take a breath and take a step back when we feel anger welling up inside of us. Let us be a little less stiff-necked; let us have the ability to turn our heads and look ahead to the consequences of our behavior, the after-effects of reacting in annoyance or frustration or anger instead of in kindness and patience and love. If we win, will we lose? Or, if we allow ourselves to lose, will we win by creating healing and acting in love?
In the coming week may we move away from anger, harshness and reaction. May we draw closer to others and to God in kindness and in gratitude and in hope. JN
