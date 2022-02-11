Enter any synagogue in the world and you will witness an “eternal flame” illuminating the ark. While synagogue architecture varies greatly based on region, epoch, and denomination, Parashat Tetzaveh inspires perhaps one of the only universal design elements found throughout shuls worldwide. As we read in Exodus 27:20:
“And you shall command the Israelites to bring you clear [zach] oil of beaten olives for lighting, for kindling lamps regularly [l’ha’alot ner tamid].”
Historians note that from the seventeenth century onward, almost every synagogue placed a ner tamid above the ark in the center of the sanctuary. In modern parlance, the ner tamid is often translated as an “eternal light,” which signifies a flame that is lit once and stays on forever.
However, medieval scholars such as Rashi and Ibn Ezra suggest that in our parshah, tamid connotes a lamp that must be lit every night, rather than a mitzvah that is done once and achieved forever.
Moreover, as the Rashbam explains, in order for the oil to be zach, the olives had to be crushed by hand in order to ensure they were pure and free of sediments. Thus, not only does the ner tamid need to be lit every night, we can imagine that during the day the priests were hard at work hand-pressing olives into pure olive oil.
In other words, the lighting of the ner tamid is a daily routine that takes hard work and determination. In ancient times, as well as now, hand pressed oil is not a quick fix. Thus, the mitzvah of the ner tamid not only requires time, but also patience and sweat equity.
Contrast this to our modern lives filled with instant gratification. From Door Dash and Amazon, to fast food and fast fashion, we are living through an era where almost anything we desire can be obtained within 24 hours. Putting aside the environmental cost of our consumer habits for a moment, I believe we are also paying a very high spiritual cost for our life in the fast lane.
Unlike the priests who used a mortar and pestle to chip away at the olives for the ner tamid, we have forgotten that bringing light into the world is often slow, painful and even tedious at times. Whether it is the fight for social change, working on our physical well-being or our mental health, we have become accustomed to wanting a quick fix and we have become unsatisfied with anything that takes longer than a day to achieve.
But as Parashat Tetzaveh teaches, the only way to achieve true holiness is through small, daily, on-going tasks that require a little elbow grease and a lot of patience. Ultimately, it is our hard work and routine that enables us to create the light of holiness and slowly but surely dispelling the darkness that surrounds us.
Rabbi Suzy Stone is the senior Jewish educator at Hillel Jewish Student Center at Arizona State University.