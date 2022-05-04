In the summer of 2014, I and another rabbinic student traveled more than halfway around the world as part of a Joint Distribution Committee Initiative to officiate at the b’nai mitzvah of over sixty Jewish teens in Novosibirsk, Siberia, who had previously not been given the chance to become bar or bat mitzvah. We thought about what important elements and core teachings of our Jewish canon we would focus on. After all, when I teach Introduction to Judaism, I only begin to scratch the surface of our tradition over months; my colleague and I had less than a week. With personal translators shadowing and communicating for us, we constructed a simple curriculum, transforming this Soviet-era hotel with peeling paint and empty fountains, into a lively sacred space pulsing with the flow of Torah.
We knew we could not teach our students full Hebrew and prayer literacy within a week, so we transliterated the most important prayers we wanted them to be able to recite, such as the blessings to take an Aliyah when called before the Torah scroll. We knew we could not provide a new tallit and tefillin for every student, so we made sure every student had a chance to wear ours and feel the connection that comes with the sacred garments. And we knew we could not teach all the Torah, so we shared many stories of our Torah and of our sages, and in depth, we made sure to teach and discuss the three words that Rabbi Akiva famously identified as Clal Gadol BaTorah, the essential principle of the Torah, the words of Leviticus 19:18, V’Ahavta L’Reyakha KaMokha, Love Your Neighbor as Yourself.
V’Ahavta – ‘And You Shall Love.’ How remarkable that God commands us to love! Love, often understood as a characteristic of relationship passively discovered, instead describes active deepening of relationship and the choice to judge another favorably. In contemporary culture, people ‘fall’ in love, but in our Jewish tradition, we rise in love, we grow in love, we enrich one another through love. In our society, people too often try to change their partners and peers, but in our tradition, we’re asked to change ourselves. In our culture, people are primed to judge beauty based on the external, but our tradition asks us to recognize the beauty on the inside. And in our secular world, people too often put others down to lift themselves up, but in the Jewish tradition, we are asked to lift others up, recognizing that that, in turn, lifts us as well.
L’Reyakha – ‘Your Neighbor.’ The Torah never commands love of a parent or a child, but does obligate us to love God, the stranger and in this verse, our neighbors. A neighbor is both close and distant, proximate yet of a distinct and different household. Regardless of our natural inclinations towards exclusion and differentiation between us and those beyond our boundaries, God asks us to open our hearts to our neighbors, recognizing the divine image and holy potential within them.
KaMokha – ’As Yourself.’ The Torah here expands on our obligation to love. Not only must we actively show love for God, the stranger, and the neighbor, but we too, must love ourselves. For some, this is an easy step, but for the many who struggle with self-love, the Torah reminds us here that we too are deserving. The whole idea of Shabbat as a day of rest reflects the human need for individual nourishment. We require self-sustaining love, healing, exploration and care. When we teach that humanity is created in the divine image, it means that both your neighbor and yourself contain beloved holiness.
As we explored these teachings, I recall the widening eyes of my Siberian students and the way in which this text helped them. So many had experienced the sting of antisemitism without previously knowing the loving teachings of Judaism and with our brief learning together of one text in the course of a short weeklong bar/bat mitzvah camp, found a tradition that articulates that our God accepts us as we are and demands that we accept ourselves with love. JN
Rabbi Andy Green is the senior rabbi of Congregation Or Tzion.