I visited Israel recently. Seeing this week's Torah portion, I wondered about discussing some of my experiences in the Holy Land. This week's parshah tells us that because of the way 10 spies spoke negatively about the land of Israel, the Jews had to stay in the desert for 40 years until all the adults above 20 years old who believed the spies had passed away.
If I am recalling my experience in Israel, and I have some negative thoughts, can I express them? Can I talk about how many Israelis drive? Can I talk about the Israeli government and its possible dysfunction?
If the Torah tells us that the spies looked negatively at the land, the people, and even the food that grew in Israel, does that apply today? Can we honestly share what we see?
The famous commentator, Rashi, says that the spies should have taken a lesson about not speaking negatively from Miriam who spoke about Moshe for a good reason, but they didn't. We, who are now reading the Torah, hopefully, really want to learn the life wisdom that the Torah wants us to have. That is why it is recorded.
It seems to me that we can speak negatively if a policy in Israel is not in line with the Torah's principles, but we cannot speak negatively about the character of the people or the land or about the land itself. The commentators discuss at length what exactly the sin of the 10 spies was. On the one hand, it seems like they were being honest about the situation that they saw and it was their job to report back. Yet the sages explain that even though they were honest in their reporting, these 10 spies came with a negative attitude which colored the vision of their honest report.
I found a great perspective about how to view the land of Israel in the Hemek Dvar, written by the Nitziv, Rabbi Naftali Zvi Yehuda Berlin (1816-1894). He points out that two of the spies (Joshua and Caleb) responded to the negativity of the other 10 spies by exclaiming (14:7) "The land we passed through — it is very, very good." The Nitziv asks why the double "very, very?" Also, there are many other great lands on this planet, not only Israel. In fact, the other lands may be more beautiful or produce better food than Israel. So what is special about the land of Israel?
He explained that many lands are very good and many may have many more natural resources than Israel, but merely partaking of physical pleasures can lead to greed and overindulgence. The land of Israel is special because it is the most major spiritual testing ground. Both the consequences of overindulging in merely physical pleasures, as well as the abundance of physical pleasures provided, are experienced more clearly there.
If we view Israel like the Nitziv, and recognize that Israel is an awesome place to grow in spirituality, then we can now understand why so many get inspired when even visiting Israel. We can also now understand why it is called the Holy Land because that is its focus — spirituality. It is very, very good because Israel has the potential to nourish us both physically and spiritually in the greatest way possible — when we focus with gratitude. JN
Rabbi Gavriel Goetz is the head of school at Yeshiva High School of Arizona.