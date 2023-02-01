This week, on Wednesday, marked the day in which, 72 years ago, the late Lubavitcher Rebbe accepted the mantle of leadership of the Chabad movement and world Jewry.
All who encountered the Rebbe were taken aback by his irresistible charisma. But above all, it was his eyes that left a permanent mark on all who had the privilege of meeting him.
Yitzchak Rabin recounted how “his eyes penetrated deep within the person.” Elie Wiesel shared at a Gala honoring the Rebbe, how “his eyes penetrated your face without hurting.” And Chief Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks described how “the Divine stared at me through his (the Rebbe’s) eyes.”
Although I was just seven years old when I first met the Rebbe, I, too, vividly remember the Rebbe’s piercing eyes. When the Rebbe’s eyes locked with mine, it felt as if the Rebbe was transporting me to the heavens to introduce me to my soul, and its sublime majesty, anew.
But more than the Rebbe’s gaze, it was his vision that transformed humanity. When he saw people, he saw souls, not bodies. When he saw challenges, he saw opportunities, not dangers. And when he saw ashes of destruction, he saw their sparks of construction within.
A woman once asked the Rebbe how he had the strength to stand all day to bless everyone. The Rebbe’s reply was deeply moving: “When you’re counting diamonds,” he responded, “you don’t get tired.”
In 1973, the Rebbe suggested to a group of “Disabled Veterans of the IDF” that they should erase the word “disabled”, and instead, be called “Exceptional Veterans”, since “your injury indicates that G‑d has given you special powers to overcome the limitations ...”
In another instance, the Rebbe asked a troubled child if he was behaving well, if he likes going to school and if he listens to his mother. The child responded “no!” to all three questions.
The Rebbe then told the child’s mother: “You have a very special child. He always speaks the truth!” Many years later, this young child recounted how this defining exchange with the Rebbe caused him to reconnect and “jump right back into the whole scene.”
If only we could see individuals as diamonds, disabled people as exceptional people and rebellious children as champions of truth. If only we could adopt the Rebbe’s vision and see the infinite good in everything, the Divine soul in everyone and the endless possibilities in every moment.
This is what the Rebbe wanted from each of us. “Open your eyes and see the seeds of redemption everywhere,” he pleaded in many of his talks. Or, in the words of this week’s parshah: “Fear not, stand still, and SEE the redemption of G-d, which He will show you today” (Genesis 14:13). And if we still can’t see these seeds of redemption, we must open our eyes a little more, until our vision becomes wider, better and brighter. And as we see those “seeds of redemption everywhere,” let us water them and make them grow with incessant deeds of goodness and kindness.
A new reality of redemption will then undoubtedly be revealed, where “we will lift up our eyes and see, they have all gathered together … and our hearts will tremble and swell with joy.” (Isaiah 60:4-5). JN
