It’s that time of year again: Rosh Hashanah is just around the corner and Jewish News wants to provide a few of the options for High Holiday services. While this is not a complete list, here’s a roundup of this year’s services, study sessions and more. Before you go, visit the synagogue’s website for more complete information.
Also, check jewishphoenix.com/read/high-holiday-virtual-services-2022/ at JewishPhoenix.com or live updates during the week, and visit next Friday, Sept. 23, for our final guide to this year’s High Holiday services.
EAST VALLEY
Chabad of the East Valley
High Holiday services are open to all, but reservations are required. For more information and to RSVP, visit chabadcenter.com.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m.
Tashlich and Shofar Blowing: Monday, Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Desert Breeze Park in Chandler
Day I Evening Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Day II Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 a.m.
Shofar Blowing: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 11:30 a.m.
Day II Evening Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6:15 p.m.
Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6:00 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m.
Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 12 p.m.
Mincha and Neilah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 4:00 p.m.
Break the Fast: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6:50 p.m. followed by a buffet
Chabad Jewish Center of Gilbert
High Holiday services are open to all, but reservations are required. For more information and to RSVP, visit jewishgilbert.com.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 a.m.
Tashlich: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m. in the Power Ranch Community
Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m.
Closing Service and Break the Fast: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5:15 p.m.
Chabad Jewish Center of Mesa
Rosh Hashanah services will be held at Chabad of Mesa, 941 S. Maple, Mesa. Yom Kippur services will be held at the Holiday Inn at 1600 S. Country Club Drive, Mesa. High Holiday services are open to all, but reservations are required. For more information and to RSVP, visit chabadmesa.com.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.
Shofar Blowing: Monday, Sept. 26 at 10:45 a.m.
Tashlich: Monday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 2 at, 9:30 a.m.
Shofar Blowing: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10:45 a.m.
Kol Nidre Service: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9:30 a.m.
Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 11:30 a.m.
Mincha and Neilah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m.
Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation
All High Holiday services will be held in person. For more information, visit sunlakesjewishcongregation.org/calendar/calendar.html.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.
Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.
Break the Fast: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Cottonwood Country Club. Reservations required.
Temple Beth Sholom of the East Valley
High Holiday services will take place in person and online. For more information or to buy tickets, visit tbsev.org.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 9 a.m.
Tashlich: Monday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9 a.m.
Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9 a.m.
Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m.
Neilah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.
Temple Emanuel of Tempe
High Holiday services will be in-person and on Zoom. Some will take place at Temple Emanuel of Tempe and others at Dayspring Methodist Church. For more information, visit emanueloftempe.org.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Dayspring Methodist Church; will be livestreamed
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 10:15 a.m. at Dayspring Methodist Church; will be livestreamed
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10:15 a.m. at Temple Emanuel; via Zoom
Tashlich: Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. at ASU Research Park
Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Dayspring Methodist Church; will be livestreamed
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10:15 a.m. at Dayspring Methodist Church; will be livestreamed
Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 4:45 p.m. at Dayspring Methodist Church; will be livestreamed
Neilah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5:45 p.m. at Dayspring Methodist Church; will be livestreamed
Break the Fast: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Dayspring Methodist Church; RSVP by Sept. 28
PHOENIX
Beth Ami Temple
All High Holiday services will be in person at Gloria Christi Church. For more information, visit Bethamitemple.org/events.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.
Erev Yom Kippur Service: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.
Yom Kippur Afternoon Service and Break the Fast: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 4-5 p.m.
Beth El Congregation
For more information, visit bethelphoenix.com.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 5:45 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 9 a.m.
Shofar Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 10:30 a.m.
Evening Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 5:45 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9 a.m.
Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning and Yizkor Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9 a.m.
Mincha and Neilah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 4 p.m.
Chabad of North Phoenix
Rosh Hashanah services will be held at Chabad Lubavitch of North Phoenix, 22044 N. 44th St., Suite 100, Phoenix. Yom Kippur services will be held at Cambria Hotel, 4425 E. Irma Lane, Phoenix. All are welcome, no reservations required. For more information, visit ourjewishcenter.com.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m.
Shofar Blowing and Family Prayers: Monday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 a.m.
Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 5:45 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service and Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m.
Neilah and Break the Fast: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m.
Chabad of Paradise Valley & Arcadia
Rosh Hashanah services will be held at the Andaz Resort, 6114 N. Scottsdale Rd. Yom Kippur services will be held at the Embassy Suites, 4415 E. Paradise Village Parkway. High Holiday services are open to all, but reservations are required. For more information and to RSVP, visit jewishparadisevalley.com.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6:00 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m.
Shofar Blowing: Monday, Sept. 26 at 11:30 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 a.m. at Chabad of Paradise Valley
Shofar Blowing: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 11:30 a.m.
Kol Nidrei: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m.
Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 11:30 a.m.
Mincha and Neilah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m.
Chabad of Phoenix
All are welcome, no reservations required. For more information, visit chabadaz.com.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m.
Mincha: Monday, Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m.
Tashlich and Shofar Blowing: Monday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. at Granada Park Lower Lake
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 a.m.
Mincha: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m.
Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 5:45 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service and Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 4:45 p.m.
Mincha and Neilah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 4:45 p.m.
Ruach Hamidbar – Spirit of the Desert
All High Holiday services will be online. For more detailed information, visit https://ruach.org/get-tickets/.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Evening Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26, 10 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning & Tashlich Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m.
Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.
Yizkor, Mincha and Neilah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m.
Temple Chai
Registration and tickets are required for all services. For more information, visit templechai.com.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m.
Tashlich: Monday, Sept. 26 at 4:30 at Roadrunner Park
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m.
Kol Nidre Prayer Lab: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.
Kol Nidre Traditional Service: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m.
Yizkor and Neilah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 3:30 p.m.
SCOTTSDALE/NORTHEAST VALLEY
Chabad of Scottsdale
High Holiday services are open to all, but reservations are appreciated. For more information and to RSVP, visit chabadofscottsdale.org.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Services: Monday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m.
Day II Morning Services: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 a.m.
Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 5:45 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m.
Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 12:30 p.m.
Mincha and Neilah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 4:30 p.m.
Congregation Beth Israel
For tickets, reservations and more information, visit cbiaz.org/schedule-and-registration/.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 10:15 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
Tashlich: Monday, Sept. 26 at 4:15 p.m. at Roadrunner Park.
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. at CBI
Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10:15 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 4:30 p.m. at CBI
Neilah and Havdalah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5:15 p.m. at CBI
Congregation Or Tzion
Or Tzion will host a hybrid High Holiday service schedule. Participants must complete a registration form online and make a Gift of the Heart commitment. For more detailed information, visit congregationortzion.org and view the digital guidebook.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Early Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 8:30 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Late Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 8:30 a.m.
Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9 a.m.
Neilah, Havdalah, Shofar blowing: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m.
Temple Beth Emeth of Scottsdale
All High Holiday services will be in person. For more information, visit tbescottsdale.org.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m.
Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m.
Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m.
Neilah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m.
Havdalah and Break the Fast: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m.
Temple Kol Ami
To reserve tickets and find more detailed information, visit templekolami.org or contact Nancy Drapin at nancyd@templekolami.org.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.
Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.
Temple Solel
Registration is required. For more information, visit templesolel.org.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 12 p.m.
Tashlich: Monday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. at Chart House
Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m.
Yom Kippur Day Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 12 p.m.
Yizkor, Neilah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 4:30 p.m.
The New Shul
All are welcome and no reservations necessary. In lieu of tickets, the synagogue asks for a small donation. For more detailed information, visit thenewshul.org/days-of-awe-2022/.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 8:15 a.m.
Tashlich: Monday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. Meet at shul entrance.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Day II Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 8:15 a.m.
Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 5:30 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 8:15 a.m.
Yom Kippur Afternoon Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 3:45 p.m.
WEST VALLEY
Beth Emeth Congregation of the West Valley
High Holiday services are free of charge. Tickets are required and available for pick up on Sept. 5.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 5:30 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m.
Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10:30 a.m.
Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 11:30 a.m.
Neilah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5:15 p.m.
Chabad of the West Valley
High Holiday services are open to all, but reservations are required. For more information and to RSVP, visit ichabad.org.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6:45 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m.
Tashlich: Monday, Sept. 26 at 1:30 p.m. at Waterside at Sierra Verde Park
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 a.m.
Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6:15 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service and Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m.
Temple Beth Shalom
For more detailed information, visit tbsaz.org.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.
Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct 4 at 7 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.
Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m.
Yom Kippur Afternoon Service: Wednesday Oct. 5 at 4:30 p.m.
FLAGSTAFF
Chabad of Flagstaff
High Holiday services will be held at the Molly Blank Jewish Community Center, 930 W. University Ave., Flagstaff. For more detailed information, visit jewishflagstaff.com.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.
Tashlich: Monday, Sept 26 at 5 p.m. at Francis Short Pond
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m.
Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.
Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 12 p.m.
Mincha and Neilah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m.
Congregation Lev Shalom
Reservations are required. For more detailed information, visit levshalomaz.org.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.
Tashlich: Monday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. at Frances Short Pond
Kol Nidre Service: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service and Yizkor: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.
Neilah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m.
PRESCOTT
Temple B’rith Shalom
High Holiday services will be held at The Event Spot. For more detailed information, visit brithshalom-az.org.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.
Tashlich: Monday, Sept. 26, immediately following services at Fain Park
Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.
Mincha, Yizkor and Neila: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 4 p.m.
SEDONA
Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley
All High Holiday services will be available online and in person. For non-members, email office@jcsvv.org for tickets. For more detailed information, visit jcsvv.org.
Erev Rosh Hashanah Evening Service: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah Day I Morning Service: Monday, Sept. 26, 10 a.m.
Tashlich: Monday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. at Los Abrigados at the Creek
Rosh Hashanah Day II Morning Service: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. on Zoom
Kol Nidre: Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m.
Yom Kippur Morning Service: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.
Yizkor and Neilah: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m.