At the site of the human body are many opportunities for inquiry and understanding. In 2016, a study was commissioned by the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD). Using data from 2013, they were able to identify 24 disease categories and an overwhelming number of people experiencing afflictions. In fact, the data indicated that one in four Americans experienced some dermatological event, the equivalent of 84.5 million people.
Of those, one in three was treated by a dermatological specialist. Because of the demand, the economic burden on the United States healthcare system translated into $75 billion of medical expenses.
So, not only are issues pertaining to the skin, the largest organ of the body, prevalent in our day, as well as costly, but according to Torah, they were also very common in ancient times. For our ancestors, however, they represented a Divine message to both the afflicted and the community, with cures managed not by pills or shots, but ritual practices.
Tazria-Metzorah, can be doubly challenging to hold, given bold and detailed references to bodily fluids, skin irritations and the very sacred act of procreation itself that resulted in a period of separation from normal routines and others. Furthermore, values were placed upon secretions, blood, skin abnormalities that reinforced the emerging purity laws, inherent in the glue of ancient Israelite society. How the ancients understood purity as life affirming and how we resonate with the concept today are different. Think about the notion of clarity, the properties of organic, the necessity for sterilization.
Contrast these characteristics with the idea that something needs to be in a particular condition to be holy before God.
“He shall cry, ‘Impure! Impure!’ He shall be impure while the disease is upon him. Being impure, he shall dwell apart, his dwelling shall be outside the camp.” (Lev.13:45-46)
Harmony creates a unifying field. Interestingly, contagions also generate a unifying field. In the past three years, lessons from Torah have become animated in a modern plague. We have seen the pandemic of our day wreak havoc upon every area of society, simultaneously generating both harmony, in areas of collaboration, and dissonance, illustrated by real-time tragic consequences and political tangles. At the site of the body, wars have been and continue to be waged. Even though purity, as emphasized in ancient times, does not seem to be part of the equation, the concept of separation remains part of it.
Additionally, it could be argued that the costs of impurities to the individual and community were not the same in ancient times because of how the practice of medicine evolved and is understood in modernity. For example, Torah reflects upon the consequences of gossip in the Ancient Near East with a famous story: God afflicts Miriam with a white, scaley skin disorder as a most obvious punishment for her sin. We are to understand that Miriam’s illness and related removal from the camp was her fault because she had gone against one of the essential values of B’nai Yisrael (Num. 12:9-10).
Today, if we accuse someone of causing their physical condition, we could be committing “psycho-spiritual malpractice,” according to my friend and colleague Rev. Mitzi Lynton, PhD. In his book, “Medicine in the Talmud” (2022), Jason Sion Mokhtarian observes that the Babylonian Talmud (Bavli) addresses the relationship between God and sin and their impact on wellbeing, illness and disease in a diminished capacity. The Bavli pivots toward the understanding that because God created the natural world, humans should look to the vast healing potentials of plants and animals. Furthermore, due to medical privacy acts and other conditions of our Western society, we would not publicly denounce someone as “impure” if they had an acne or psoriasis outbreak, for example. Rather, we would provide a remedy. Exploring a psycho-spiritual root to the physical condition is often accomplished in conjunction with allopathic treatments (depending upon a person’s cultural and/or religious affiliation) and with compassion, not branding or shaming.
One of the most complex encounters a chaplain can have with a person who is stricken with illness and suffering is when they blame themselves for their problem: “What have I done to deserve this?” Indeed, there are times when identifying self-responsibility is both healing and empowering. However, it is a different situation when they travel the self-blame track. This can block one’s ability to receive healing messages or take action that would improve their situation.
In honor of parshiot Tazria-Metzora, please consider taking a moment to communicate with your body — the body that was birthed from your mother, the body that is an ultimate gift from the Source of All Life. If you are healed from an illness, or afflicted in any way, listen to that quiet voice within that beckons you to change, not blame; to open to possibilities, not shame. In the spirit of our ancestors, symbolically or physically discard that which no longer serves you. Embrace that which is for your highest good. Mark that moment in some special way. Then, go forth into this Shabbat lighter and renewed, connected to your loved ones, community and to God. JN
Rabbi Mindie Snyder serves as the rabbi and chaplain for Sun Health Communities.