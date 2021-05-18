The most famous, and perhaps the most beautiful passage in the Torah, is the Priestly blessing, which falls in the middle of this week’s Torah portion:
May the Lord bless you and guard you.
May the Lord cause His face to shine upon you and be gracious to you.
May the Lord lift His face upon you and grant you peace. (Numbers 6:24-26)
In looking closer at this beautiful text, we notice that God’s holy name appears in each of the three stanzas. In addition, the only term repeated in the blessing is the word “face.” In Hebrew, the word for face is panim. In this blessing, the word is panav which means “His face.” We ask God to cause His face to shine upon us, and then to lift up His face to us.
But does God have a face?
Of course this is a metaphor. God has no body, no outstretched arm nor mighty hand, no nose to smell nor voice to speak and, certainly, no face — at least in a physical sense. When the Bible uses such terms, it is anthropomorphizing aspects of God’s reality, using physical terms to describe the unphysical. So, what do we mean by a face, whether God’s or ours?
The first insight comes from the Hebrew. Panim is always in the plural, literally “faces.” In Hebrew, you cannot have a single face; there must always be more than one. Perhaps the reason is that none of us has just one face. We present the world with a certain face when we are happy, another when we are angry, another when we are frightened, and another when we are sad. We often present one face to the world and another to our family. Perhaps we have one face for business and another for pleasure.
Each of us has many faces. Therefore, face in Hebrew is always plural.
Another reason why face is always plural is that faces always come in pairs. Two people meet face to face. The word “face” is about an encounter with another. My face comes into being when it meets another face, when I really stand in the presence and see the other. To quote the old hit song, “It takes two baby, it takes two, me and you.” My face exists to encounter the face of my fellow.
Humans need other humans, and need to be fully present. We must be able to see the other, to be open while confronting the other. Our very being is defined in relationship to others, and by being in the presence of others.
Being face to face is vital for our relationships. Spouses, and partners, need and deserve time with one another, face to face without distraction. Children have a vital need for their parents’ ongoing presence. Even in business settings, there is nothing more frustrating than talking to someone who is preoccupied by papers on the desk, phone interruptions or having their camera turned off on Zoom. People deserve our presence and full attention and we feel that through someone’s face.
And so it is with God. God does not have a face in any literal sense. But God has a presence. There are moments in our lives when we feel we are living in the very presence of our Creator, when God’s presence is shining upon us, when God lifts up that presence and brings us peace.
The Priestly Blessing, which we read again in this week’s Torah portion, invokes in us a sense of God’s presence. As humans we need God. And perhaps equally important, God needs us. But each of us can feel the reality of God’s presence. May we all be lifted up and blessed by God and through each other’s presence. JN
Rabbi Jeremy Schneider is the spiritual leader of Temple Kol Ami in Scottsdale, and vice president of the Board of Rabbis of Greater Phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.