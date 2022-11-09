At the age of 99, Abraham, our forefather, has a bris, loosely translated as circumcision.
Abraham and his wife, our matriarch, Sarah, excelled in extending kindness to everyone, especially in the form of hospitality and welcoming guest — Hachnasat Orchim.
In this week’s Torah portion Vayera, we read how G-d sent three angels disguised as men to visit with Abraham. Since Abraham was unhappy that there were no travelers and visitors passing by his hospitality tent, therefore G-d arranged for angels to appear as men so that Abraham “his main man” would rejoice in their company.
Abraham runs and prepares three kosher cows in order that each of his guests receive his fine delicacy of tongue in mustard sauce. Then the Torah tells us that they ate the foods that Abraham had presented to them.
The classic commentators discuss, since the angels are spiritual beings, whether they actually ate or it only looked as if they ate the meal.
The story continues, hundreds of years later, when Moses went up on the mountain for 40 days and 40 nights, he did not eat or drink just like his heavenly host.
After the 40 days, the angels did not want to let him take the Torah down to this world, they proclaimed “how can mortal Man of flesh and blood, take the Torah which is G-d's prized possession, down to the physical world?”
The midrash tells us, that G-d intervened, reminding the angels how they ate when they were at Abrahams tent. Then it concludes that the Torah was given in Abraham’s merit.
What is the deeper meaning of all the above teachings?
Later in Deuteronomy there is a quote by Moses “not just by bread alone does men live, but by what comes forth from the mouth of G-d does man live.”
Moses wishes to impart to the next generation, which is about to enter the land of Israel, that when we eat food we must be cognizant that it comes from G-d. Otherwise one can forget and not notice that it is the word of G-d and not the physical meat or grains alone that sustain us.
Teaching us, that in addition to the physical food, there is a spiritual element as well.
The Talmud tells us, that when the Jews ate the manna which fell from heaven during their sojourn in the desert, there was no human waste, meaning they did not need to go to the bathroom.
Why is it that today when we eat, some of the food which is processed through our digestive system, goes into the bloodstream, while the rest of it makes its way out of the body as waste?
That is because most of physical matter finds its source in partially unholy ground and origin. This concept is known in Kabbalistic language as Kelipas Nogah.
Down here in our physical world, we face many challenges, because all physical matter in this world come from “the other side” — the opposite of holiness — Kelipas Nogah.
The Rebbe or Kotzk was once sitting in deep meditation when he was seized by a fit of coughing.
His son quickly prepared and set before him a steaming cup of tea.
R' Mendel dismissively waved his hand. "In the high supernal worlds, there is no tea!" he declared.
"Indeed," his son respectfully but quickly rejoined. "But in the high supernal worlds, there is no coughing either!"
R' Mendel smiled and drank the tea. He recognized that tea is given to cough-ridden humans in order to be uplifted.
It is our task to uplift, refine and “redeem” the divine holy sparks which are embedded in the physical. We transform them and elevate them up to their divine source of holiness.
How does one accomplish this? By using and channeling the energy which the food we ate produced in our body, to make the world a better and a more G-dly place.
It is because of this reason that the Talmud states that nothing in this world is free. We must always remember that everything we have was given to us in order to elevate and extract from it the Divine Sparks.
This is especially relevant to the holy sparks which we elevate and redeem from the physical food we eat. We redeem the holy sparks contained within our food in many ways:
A. By ensuring that the food we eat is kosher.
B. By making a Bracha — blessing prior to eating the food.
C. By using its energy to make this world a better place.
This is the deeper meaning why G-d reminded the angels that they partook of Abraham’s meal. Reminding the angels of them experiencing the transformation of physical foods into spiritual energy.
G-d was telling the angels and all of creation that the ultimate purpose of it all is for Abraham and Moses and all of us to imbue the material world with G-dliness. This can only be accomplished by a human soul which comes down into the physical world and is placed in a human body.
Once the angels understood this, they had no choice but to let Moses bring the Torah down into our physical world. Because only in our physical world can a Jew fulfill his and her purpose.
The take away:
Say a Bracha — blessing before eating or drinking food. Achieve what only human beings in our physical body can accomplish and do. Even the angels cannot elevate and transform the physical, the food etc.
We achieve this by using the physical for what it was originally created for and meant to be. It is all up to you. JN
Rabbi Yossi Levertov is the director at Chabad of Scottsdale and dean of the new Yeshiva high school in Scottsdale.