This week’s Torah portion starts off with the words, “and Jethro heard…”
The medieval commentator, Rashi, quotes the Midrash which asks, “What event did he hear about? The splitting of the Red Sea and the war with Amalek.” It was apparently the news of these two events which prompted Jethro to come out to the desert and join his son-in-law, Moses, and the Jews.
We can well understand why the news of the splitting of the sea might have prompted Jethro to come. That water should split into solid walls and allow a nation to walk through it, that the very ground upon which they walked should turn into dry land, that a pillar of cloud should shield and protect are all extraordinary miraculous events that would naturally inspire and excite.
The second event, though, of the subsequent war with Amelek seems to be underwhelming. From our Sages’ description, it almost seemed natural. The balance of war tipped and swayed. Yes, ultimately, the Jews won ¬¬- but the enemy wasn’t wiped out, they were merely driven away. If it was miraculous, it certainly pales in comparison to the first miracle!
Who was Jethro? The verses indicate that he was a well-respected priest in his hometown of Midyan. Our sages tell us that he investigated, explored, and worshipped all the varied idolatries that existed. That is how he was able to exclaim, “Now I know that Hashem is greater than all other gods!” (Exodus 18:11)
The relationship of the people to their gods at that time might be compared to the relationship of a storeowner to the mafia. “Dat’s a nice storefront yuv got dere. Would be a shame if somethin’ were to happen t’it. For jus’ 50 bucks a month, I kin watch it for yu.”
When he heard about the God of the Jews and His ability to split the sea- he was impressed! This was more powerful than any god he had heard of! When he heard about a nation that started to war with the Jews, he expected to see something spectacular befall them. Surely to defeat an army would be child’s play to a G-d that can split a sea!
When that didn’t happen, he went to explore. It was the surprise of the weak defeat of Amalek just after the mighty display at the sea which puzzled him.
What did he find out when he consulted Moses? That every encounter was created as a precise response to what was done. At the sea, the Jews demonstrated a superhuman amount of trust when they waded into the sea, confident that G-d would pull through. They were awarded with an equally supernatural miracle. The Egyptians, that had schemed to throw the Jewish boys into the water and drown them, were drowned in turn. When later, the Jews weakened their commitment to G-d and didn’t delve into their Torah study, G-d likewise weakened his providence toward them, and they were vulnerable to an attack.
What Jethro heard was an epiphany! This was an entirely different type of G-d than he was accustomed to. This wasn’t a god that was there to take from humanity; it was a G-d that was there for humanity! Instead of a mafia, it was a coach. This G-d was saying, “Partner with me in the workings of the world. Provide for the poor, seek out justice, take care of the stranger! Know that every action of yours has meaning.” It was a G-d that demanded responsibility and accounting- not to further His interests but to help us mature and develop
This G-d, the G-d of the Jews, the G-d of the World, is different not merely quantitatively, but qualitatively, than other gods. That is what Jethro discovers upon inquiry. We must ourselves discover a G-d that is not only mighty and powerful, but is unrelenting in His passionate love for us and belief that we can continue to develop ourselves into finer and loftier beings through the medium of Torah. JN