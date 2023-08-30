The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic both ran features last month about church attendance dropping nationwide. They each offered sociological explanations of this decline. However, most of these sociological reasons apply to baseball games and attendance at MLB games is up dramatically. I wonder if perhaps religious engagement has an issue that comes more to the core of how we relate to the religious and spiritual aspects of our lives.
Forty years after the giving of the Torah at Sinai, the Children of Israel are east of the Jordan, in the Moabite plains, and about to experience two cataclysmic events: the passing of Moses and the entry to the Land of Israel. The Torah states (26:16) ‘This day, HaShem, your G-d, commands you to perform these decrees and the statutes; and you shall observe and perform them with all your heart and all your soul.’
The obvious question on this verse is that ‘this day.’ In fact, is not the day that G-d has commanded us to observe the Torah; that day was at Sinai forty years prior!
Rabbi Naftali Tzvi Yehuda Berlin, 19th century Lithuanian commentator, known as the Netziv, cites Rashi, who famously comments, that the verse is teaching us that each day our perspective of the Torah and our role in observing it should be new in our eyes like the day we received it, and therefore it is ‘this day’ that we received the Torah.
Netziv does not accept Rashi’s interpretation as the simple understanding of the verse and instead offers context to this verse. The covenant of Sinai was one in which they received the Torah and informed of its laws. Today, a new covenant is being formed, the covenant of the plains of Moav, and this covenant adds a layer to the covenant of Sinai. Netziv posits that the additional layer is one in which the Children of Israel become an active participant in the process of developing the Torah. (Perhaps this is why this is the place where the Torah enjoins us not to veer left or right.) He translates each word in the verse as an instruction to delve deeply into the Torah and apply its timeless concepts, its deep and hidden meanings, into everyday value-based living.
I would like to suggest that we synthesize the interpretation of the Netziv together with Rashi’s more homiletical interpretation. When we are tasked with being an active part of a process and encouraged to use our G-d given talents to construct and formulate, then each day the Torah in fact is fresh and new and on ‘this day’ where we begin to develop the Torah it both is new to us by virtue of its new applications and feels new to us by virtue of our engagement with it.
Educational psychologist, Benjamin Bloom, developed a classification to define and distinguish levels of human cognition. The highest level of Bloom’s taxonomy of understanding is to create. Creation is to take our current understanding and to hypothesize, analyze, evaluate, apply and transfer our knowledge into a new idea. When we are creating, we are tuned in and alive, and to our own level emulating the ultimate Creator.
The educational world has long shifted its focus away from cramming facts, that can easily be Googled, into the minds of obedient students. Instead, collaboration, active participation and student voice and choice reign supreme in the classroom. This is how students have the ability to show up each and every day and treat it (almost) like the first day.
It is our religious and spiritual lives that have us as passive synagogue attendees, listening to cantors or sermons without us being actively engaged in the process. Much of observance, by its definition is rote and ritual, and unless we find our own inspiration and meaning, will eventually tire. We are in the midst of the introspective month of Elul and two weeks away from Rosh Hashanah which does invigorate and refresh our outlook for the year. Once a year is simply not enough for us and for our affiliations to matter. We must figure out how we each can feel Rosh Hashanah every day and remain passionate and engaged throughout the year.
May we be blessed with a sweet new year, a year of active participation and engagement; a year that will leave us wanting more for ourselves and our families. JN
Rabbi Baruch Harris is the head of school at Phoenix Hebrew Academy.