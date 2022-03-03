In one of his countless books on self-esteem, Rabbi Abraham J. Twerski (1930-2021) shares his personal experience with a method of disciplining children that avoids attacking them personally.
“When my father disapproved of something I did,” he writes, “he would say [in Yiddish], ‘Es past nisht’ (that is not becoming of you). He did not tell me I was bad, but to the contrary, I was too good to be doing something that was beneath my dignity.”
Rabbi Twerski’s parenting insight that elevating someone’s self-perception can change him for the better can be expanded to the national level to clarify the concept of the Chosen People.
Since at least the dawn of the Enlightenment, Jewish thinkers have struggled with the idea that the Almighty has a special love for the Jewish people. An explanation of the Mishkan, or Tabernacle, that the Bnei Yisrael build at the end of the Book of Shemos brings out one common-sense approach to the significance of chosenness as a motivator to national greatness.
Based on the number of sections and parshiyos of the Torah that discuss it, the Mishkan assumes strikingly outsize importance. The Torah dedicates more space to its construction, laws of its Karbanos and how to transport, travel and camp around it than any other topic – the second half of the Book of Exodus, the entire Book of Leviticus and the beginning of the Book of Numbers all discuss these topics.
When He commands Moshe to build the Mishkan, the Almighty specifies that it will be a residence for none other than Himself, “They shall make Me a sanctuary, and I will dwell among them” (Shemos 25:8). While there is no doubt that the spiritual influence of G-d dwelling among us is unfathomably great and there can be no bigger honor, its allusion to their chosen status serves an educational purpose as well.
In his commentary on the Torah, Rabbi Avigdor Miller (1908-2001) writes that the main students of this message that the Mishkan delivered around the clock about the Almighty’s special relationship with one nation were none other than the Jews of that generation themselves. This perspective on the Mishkan’s function suggests that the purpose of G-d choosing a nation is not so much to indicate its superiority but rather to impose responsibility. If the Jews would only recognize their unique mission and special role in history, they might live up to their enormous potential.
Like Rabbi Twerski’s father who reprimanded his son by reminding him how special he is, G-d urged the Jewish people to rise to the occasion of their spiritual potential by planting the Mishkan in their midst as a constant reminder of their special status and mission.
As places that welcome the Divine presence, our homes and our shuls each serve as a present-day Mishkan. Each becomes a place for G-d to “dwell among them” to the extent that we make them such with our mitzvot, kindness, prayer and Torah study.
The last two years have provided an uninvited opportunity to focus on strengthening the Jewish home as a Mishkan. The deployment of the vaccine and (hopefully) general decline of new COVID cases now present the converse opportunity: it is time to build up, strengthen and restore not our homes but our shuls, through our communal presence, our tefilos (prayers) and our participation. With both newly Jewishly reinforced homes and reinvigorated shuls as the dual Mishkan-like beacons of our national specialness and purpose, there is no more confident way forward into the post-pandemic future. JN
Rabbi Yisroel Isaacs is director of the Greater Phoenix Vaad Hakashruth, rabbi at Beth Joseph Congregation and director of the Jewish Enrichment Center.