After the Holocaust, a survivor tracked down the fellow survivor who had gifted him new boots in the ghetto, allowing him to survive. He brought with him the worn pair of boots. Upon seeing the boots, the savior beckoned his guest to come see the centerpiece of his china cabinet, a worn pair of boots. He told his guest please keep your boots I have my own reminder of the times. The story behind the boots is the fascinating tale of a suffering Jew in a hellish time recognizing that his fellow needed them more than he. You see, our survivors knew and recognized that the mitzvah that had taken place was the epitome of “V’Ahavta l’rayacha kamocha” — loving a fellow Jew as oneself.
In tractate Taanit, the mishna states Mishenichnas Av, mimaatin besimcha. When the month of Av arrives, we decrease in joy. During the three weeks, and especially in the nine days, there is a custom not to listen to live music, not to get a haircut, to delay court cases and for the last nine days, to avoid wine and meat.
One of the core mitzvot or tasks we are guided by is Ivdu et HaShem besimcha — to serve G-d with joy. One who is impassioned about life, especially when done with the ease and lightness brought on by true internalized joy, is able to better dedicate and channel their actions and avoid burnout and mitzvahs by rote.
The Talmud in tractate Yoma page 9b relates that the Second Temple’s destruction, in whose exile we currently find ourselves, was destroyed due to baseless hatred.
Amongst the many actions the Rabbis have encouraged to bring about the era of Moshiach and the eternal Third Beit Hamikdash, is increasing in our baseless love of a fellow and studying the laws of the temple. The increased focus on loving a fellow is a direct fix for the baseless hatred that was the cause of the destruction and the studying of the temple laws shows our desire for its rebuild.
When it comes to loving a fellow Jew, the Torah uses the word kamocha, as yourself. Literally, this would mean that our love for another must be just as the love we have for ourselves. Such love seems to be a very hard if not unattainable level. Self-love is so powerful. It can even blind us to realities that we see and know are wrong and it can create some very compelling reasoning and narratives that are contrary to our regular beliefs and practices. Some will point out that it says “like yourself” meaning as close as possible but we don’t actually expect the love of a fellow to reach the same level as our self-love.
The Chabad Rebbe, would often lead farbrengens and other public gatherings in honor of auspicious occasions and on Shabbat afternoons, where he would share insights on various different Jewish subjects and the weekly Torah portion. Some of these sichot-talks were edited for print in the Israeli newspapers. In one of these edited messages, the Rebbe addressed specifically this issue of how can one attain the level of loving a fellow “kamocha” as oneself. The Rebbe asked us to focus not on our material physical body and self, but rather to focus on our true core, our G-dly essence. The essence of each and every Jew is our G-dly spark, our “Neshama”, which is a piece of G-dliness. As such, if we focus on our essence and core and our fellow’s essence and core, we will realize we are one and the same, all a part of G-d. Focusing on our shared essence allows us to not be sucked into the material and physical differences that we might have and instead to focus on what we share. Not treating a fellow Jew with the proper Ahavat Yisrael is then an affront to G-d and to our shared essence too. Hating a fellow Jew would be hating my own essence, and our G-dly source.
This message can also be found in the mishna from tractate Taanit quoted above. If we dig a little deeper into the exact wording of the mishna, and move the pause — the comma in the text — we can find this same message of how to love a fellow Jew, how to go about baseless love.
Mishenichnas Av: when the month of Av enters.
Mimaatin: we make ourselves smaller i.e., we recognize we are one part of the many entrusted with the Torah and mitzvot to create a home for G-d in the chaotic world. And, we make room for another, for a fellow Jew, another part of G-d.
Besimcha: and this is done through joy.
Through our joy of being part of G-d, we will increase in our baseless love and be the catalysts for the coming of Mashiach and the building of the eternal Third Beit Hamikdash, may it be immediately now. Amen. JN
Rabbi Dov Levertov is director of the Chabad of Phoenix.