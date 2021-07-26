In Parshah Ekev, Moses places Israel’s choices and their associated consequences out in the open. Follow God’s Law, and all will be well. There will be good food, victory in war and the people will be provided with plenty for all time. But choose to ignore the Law, and Israel will be dispossessed. We are given absolute assurance that it is not just God’s promise that Israel will inherit the land that guarantees the settlement will succeed -- it is the sin and failure of those already dwelling within it that justifies their dispossession.
But beyond Israel’s agency, there is another element we must consider. The Spanish commentator Rabeinu Bahya (1255–1340) notes, in his commentary on the words כִּ֠י לֹ֣א עַל־הַלֶּ֤חֶם לְבַדּוֹ֙ “not by bread alone” (8:3): that there are two aspects of the “Lechem” - one physical, and the other Mazal. What is this Mazal? Rabbenu Bahya quotes Bereshit Rabbah to help us understand his meaning, “that there is not a blade of grass in this world which does not have its own mazzal - properties which enable it to accomplish the purpose of its Creator in calling it into existence. This mazzal tells the blade of grass: “grow!” Mazal seems to be the aspect of all things that contains a Divine motivation, an essential element that transcends material concern.
One lesson from this notion is that contrary to appearances, the power to keep us alive does not reside in the purely physical properties of bread, or any other food for that matter, but in the potential God has placed within that physical food to sustain and make grow the people who consume it. Bread is an example chosen because of how difficult it is to produce. It requires so many steps, from planting and harvesting grain to kneading and baking, that one could have thought that the finished product reflects man’s accomplishment more than it does God’s.
Compare the labor intensive process of making bread to Manna, referenced in our parshah. Manna comes directly from God - with minimal intermediaries. It is easier to recognize God’s primacy as the source of their lives when the distance between God and the sustaining food is so small. With bread, both distance and difficulty increase.
And it is not just the food itself that we must acknowledge as sustaining us - we are all of us beings that exist in a vast network of mutually supportive and interlocking systems which all contribute to our current well-being or hardship. So much of what we take for granted every day is the result of countless hours of labor and work by hands invisible to us. The stores we shop in, the roads we drive on, the machines that keep us cool and allow us to communicate with others all over the world- they are all the product of others' labor and time.
Our culture, our language, our traditions, our very lives, exist only because of the choices and actions others have taken to put us where we are in this time and this place. Our successes - even the ones we have earned through our own hard work - are not entirely our own. They are also the successes of every parent who lost sleep to feed us, help us with homework, drive us to and from practices, listen to us when we needed them. They are the successes of the workers who kept our schools clean, our offices and businesses tidy.
Every kind word from someone who did not have to give it - every benefit of the doubt granted without needing justification, contributed to our accomplishments as surely as our own efforts. We are inescapably part of a larger web of relationships.
This is, I think, one way to read the intent behind Moses’ instructions that “Man does not live by bread alone.” We are, all of us, subject to not only our choices but the choices of every other soul in Creation. To forget this is the path to forgetting what has brought us to this time, and this place. It is how we lose our connection to our inheritance. It is how we lose our claim to a better and brighter future.
May we, each of us, merit being aware of our connections to one another and help guide ourselves and all Creation toward a world flowing with milk and honey. JN
Rabbi Herschel “Brodie” Aberson is the spiritual leader of Temple Beth Sholom of the East Valley.