We are all living in a time of great uncertainty. While we sift through the experiences of our past and search for wisdom, for guidance, we balance the knowledge that the degree of change today in every aspect of our lives is without precedent. Groping in the dark, treading uncertainly down a road never before taken, humanity is unaware of its destination today and isn't even sure it is enjoying the trip.
We have good cause for our doubts.
Consider the amount of change witnessed in the last 123 years alone. At the turn of the twentieth century, wars were fought using foot soldiers, ships, and bullets. Tanks, planes, missiles, nuclear bombs, space satellites, submarines: All of these modes of mass slaughter characterize the modern era. We think nothing of e-mailing anywhere in the world; we schedule a flight halfway around the globe and arrive, all things being equal, within hours. If we like something we read, we download and print it — no big deal.
Advances in science, for example, have extended human life but have also burned a hole through the ozone layer and directly and indirectly contributes to global warming. We have used both penicillin and Agent Orange.
In every area of human life, we find murky transitions — yet, it is clear we don't have the comfortable consensus and social standards that guided our grandparents and great-grandparents a hundred plus years ago.
That same situation faced Moses and the children of Israel when God commanded them to leave Egypt in this week’s Torah portion (Parshah Bo).
Slavery was unquestionably a source of suffering. The Hebrews were not allowed to have male children; the work was oppressive. Yet slavery was also a pattern of life that had endured for four hundred years. As slaves, the ancient Hebrews experienced no surprises, no unpredictable moments.
The offer of freedom interrupted their lives. To be free means being able to choose, and also means having to choose from a confusing and paralyzing number of options. Life would become more interesting, but it would never be as simple.
"We do not know with what we are to worship the Lord until we arrive there," Moses announces to Pharaoh (Exodus 10:26). Moses intends that remark as a way of keeping Pharaoh in the dark. Ironically, however, Moses himself isn't sure where his people are to worship God.
Uncertain of where they are going or what they are to do when they get there, the Hebrew slaves have to be willing to live with the burden of freedom — the power to make choices and to take responsibility. Ultimately, freedom is the ability to take responsibility for life and its direction.
In our own generation, we face that same crossroads. The traumas and opportunities of our lives can both excite and terrify us, beckon us with the enticements of new possibilities, and overwhelm us with complexity and confusion.
No matter. The future is ours if we are willing to throw ourselves into the task with our hearts, minds and hands. We can build a vibrant Jewish future, but it will take individual and communal effort. One example of effort involves supporting institutions of our Jewish communal life: our synagogues, our Jewish day schools, the JCCs and the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix and Jewish universities and seminaries, for they are all essential to help us fashion Jewish lives in the future.
For our Jewish communal life to have vitality, we also need the perspective of what I call the “choosing Jew.” We are all familiar with being the chosen Jew; but I feel we need to be a “choosing Jew.” Someone who is willing to wrestle with difficult questions, with imponderable mysteries and with the marvel of life which nourishes spiritual Jewish growth. But in the words of the great philosopher Franz Rosenzweig, "The Jewish individual needs nothing but readiness.”
Are you ready? Let’s “Do Jewish” together.
Rabbi Jeremy Schneider is the spiritual leader of Temple Kol Ami in Scottsdale and vice president of the Board of Rabbis of Greater Phoenix.