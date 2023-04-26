In this week’s Torah portion, we are commanded one of the most famous mitzvahs of the entire Torah. V’Ahavtah l’reiacha kamocha. And you shall love your fellow as yourself. (Leviticus 19:18) Regarding this mitzvah, Rabbi Akiva taught, this is a fundamental principle of the Torah.
We are currently in the 49 days of Counting the Omer, a period of self-growth and reflection. The Omer was a daily offering that began on the second day of Passover for 49 days and culminated with the holiday of Shavuot and the receiving of the Torah. Our sages teach us that the religious observances, although perhaps not relevant in a physical manner, are definitely a specific lesson for each of us in our personal spiritual growth. As such, the spiritual energies connected to each holiday continue to shine and help empower us in our service of G-d and self-betterment. The time period beginning with the exodus (Passover) up until receiving the Torah (Shavuot) is a special and opportune time to tap into the spiritual energies related to breaking through self-imposed and self-perceived constraints towards personal freedom and revelation. Both on a personal level and in an interpersonal manner.
This period on the Jewish calendar is also a time of mourning for the death of 24,000 Torah scholars — students of Rabbi Akiva. The Talmud tells us the reason for their passing was that they didn’t behave with proper respect and honor to each other.
Rabbi Akiva lived with the mitzvah of Ahavat Yisroel, and is most famous teaching is “this [Ahavat Yisroel] is a fundamental principle of the Torah.” And yet we find that his students, the ones who drank his words and lived by his teachings, failed to properly fulfill this mitzvah!
The Jewish response to death and passing is to take to heart and learn from the deceased and the circumstances. To become a continuation of their lives by learning from and growing in the areas they excelled in. Likewise, when we learn about the destruction and calamities, we introspect and find the cause, and use the sadness and destruction as a catalyst for change and growth in those areas. When the Talmud relates the reason for the passing of 24,000 Torah scholars — students of Rabbi Akiva, it is to serve as a wakeup call to each of us, to grow and increase in the area they were lacking: Ahavat Yisroel.
What does it mean that Rabbi Akiva’s students didn’t behave with honor to each other? The Chabad Rebbe explained that the students were so stuck on the way they saw a truth that they couldn’t handle that their colleague might have his own version of the same truth. And so, if their friend understood a Torah teaching, from their teacher Rabbi Akiva, differently than they did, they couldn’t bear the colleagues lack of agreement and they therefore shunned each other.
What does it mean “and you shall love a fellow as yourself?”
In Hayom Yom, an anthology of Chassidic thought and customs compiled by the Chabad Rebbe, he shares this teaching regarding this special (and difficult) mitzvah.
The Alter Rebbe said: The mitzvah of Ahavat Yisrael extends to anyone born into the people of Israel, even if you have never met him. How much more so does it extend to every member — man or woman of the Jewish community where you live, who belongs to your own community.
We are living in very polarizing times. Of course, I also have my beliefs and Torah understanding of all the hot topics, Ahavat Yisroel is not about convincing someone to follow my ideas and understanding. Ahavat Yisroel means to accept them with their differences, just as I want to be accepted with my differences.
In the year 2023, we still mourn the passing of 24,000 Torah students because we still need to take to heart their mistakes and learn to change how we deal with others.
As the Rebbe taught, it’s easy to love another Jew that I never see or hear whom I don’t agree with. But can I put my ideas aside and love my family member, my community member, my neighbors who have different opinions than I do?
We are in a Hakhel year of Jewish gathering. A special time to gather and connect with fellow Jews and strengthen our Torah study and mitzvah observance. So, here’s an Omer challenge. Invite someone with different political views for a politics-free Shabbat dinner or reconnect to an old friend or family member of a differing opinion over a kosher lunch. JN
Rabbi Dov Levertov is director of the Chabad of Phoenix.