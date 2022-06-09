In this week’s Torah portion, the Torah talks about the sotah, the wayward wife, who is suspected of infidelity. Her husband, after having warned her not to be secluded with a specific individual that he suspects may have been intimate with his wife, brings her to Jerusalem and to the Holy Temple if she disregards his warning. There, she undergoes a process where she swears she hasn’t been unfaithful, the Ineffable Name of G-d is dissolved in water and she drinks it. The Torah forewarns the miraculous nature of her death and the simultaneous death of her amour should she be guilty.
Immediately afterward, the Torah discusses the nazir. The nazir is a man or woman who voluntarily commits to live within an imposed set of restrictions. They are instructed to desist from drinking wine, among other activities, for a specific amount of time.
Our sages are puzzled at the juxtaposition of these seemingly unrelated topics. There does not seem to be any theme that connects them. So why would the Torah choose to write the laws of these dissimilar topics back-to-back?
In answer, Rashi quotes the Talmud in the very beginning of Tractate Sotah. “Anyone who sees the sotah in her disgrace should declare themselves a nazir and prohibit wine to themselves.” The reason being that wine has the potential to lower or dull the natural inhibitions and can lead to promiscuity. This truth is always present but the visceral shock of witnessing the outcome and death that it causes in its wake should prompt us, say the sages, to take action against that happening to us.
In recent years, the number of attacks on synagogues and antisemitic incidents have been on the rise. We were all shocked at the attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in 2018 and since then there have unfortunately been other such shootings. Of late, there have been school shootings that horrified the nation. If we haven’t done anything before, these incidents should shake us up. We have to react to the stark reality of what was only a theoretical possibility until now.
In our own synagogue, Beth Joseph security team manager and soon-to-be Magen Am Arizona’s director of operations, Ian Turner, takes this threat very seriously. “The proverbial risk-o-meter of these types of activities are rising and we must be proactive in sketching out a plan to protect ourselves, our families and our community.”
Ian is proactively organizing groups of well-trained volunteers that can be available to offer protection to Jewish institutions, events and schools throughout the city. “We have to recognize that we have become a target and must account for that.” To effectively take on such a task, we must all be on the same page, so he created the Arizona Jewish Security Initiative (AZJSI.org).
While safety is paramount, we can be proactive in spiritual pursuits as well. We have all recently celebrated the holiday of Shavuot, the day when we received the Torah.
The Talmud in Tractate Shabbos tells us that on that day, G-d picked up Mt. Sinai and held it above the heads of the Jews. “If you agree to accept the Torah, very well. But if not, there will be your burial.” While it may seem that the Jews were being coerced into the acceptance of the Torah, that interpretation raises questions. Did they not eagerly cry out the day before, “We will do and we will listen!”? What need was there for this display of might?
It may very well be that G-d wasn’t threatening but visually demonstrating a fact. Our lifeblood as Jews is the Torah. A mass commitment to study it intensely and live by its precepts is what guarantees us continuity as a nation. The Torah is not meant to be studied only by the leaders, rabbis and teachers. Every individual is called to take upon him or herself to fully engage in studying the details, the lessons, the instructions of the Torah.
Let us act to protect ourselves from physical danger and spiritual decay. JN
Rabbi Sholom Twerski is the assistant rabbi of Beth Joseph Congregation and the rabbinic administrator at the Greater Phoenix Vaad HaKashruth.